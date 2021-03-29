Stop what you're doing, Alisson Becker has a new moustache

You get people who are handsome enough to sport a beard. They are fairly common.

Less common are the people who are handsome enough to shave all of the beard off except for the bushy moustache bit, and still look good.

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker? One of those people, apparently.

The Reds sent Twitter into meltdown on Monday when they casually dropped a picture of the Brazilian's new look. He showed up to training doing his best Tom Selleck/Pablo Escobar/Ned Flanders/Hulk Hogan/Earl from My Name is Earl impression, and somehow pulling it off.

If you're wondering where the inspiration has come from, look no further than comedian and moustache-sporter Rob Delaney, who was one of the first to spot it.

I love coaching my beautiful son https://t.co/VZY3eClTXE — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) March 29, 2021

And in case you're wondering what Delaney looks like...yeah, that's quite frightening actually.

Can't believe we signed Rob Delaney pic.twitter.com/A21r6BIN1F — Vale FC (@vcantweet) March 29, 2021

Liverpool fans have generally been quite impressed by how seamlessly their No.1 pulls off such an ambitious look.

His kids, though? Not so much...

The comparisons have been wide ranging, with everyone from Anchorman's Ron Burgundy to Borat popping up.

The most prominent among Liverpool fans, though? A certain Mr Bruce Grobbelaar. Now if that's not a good omen...

Alisson is following Liverpool goalkeeping tradition | Ben Radford/Getty Images

The Brazilian will be hoping his new look can inspire a fresh start for his side after they return from the international break. They signed off in good shape, dismissing RB Leipzig and beating Wolves at Molineux, but two wins in their last seven Premier League matches isn't exactly inspired stuff from Jurgen Klopp's defending champions.

Next up for the Reds it's a trip to Arsenal on 3 April, before their Champions League quarter-final first leg with Real Madrid three days later. Liverpool keepers have a shakey history against the Spanish giants - just ask Loris Karius - but here's hoping Alisson and his new facial fuzz are up to the task.