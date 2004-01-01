Taiwo Awoniyi joins Union Berlin permanently from Liverpool

Taiwo Awoniyi has joined Union Berlin on a permanent transfer from Liverpool following a successful loan spell.

Awoniyi joined the Reds from Nigeria's Imperial Soccer Academy in 2015. Since then he has spent every subsequent season out on loan to the likes of FSV Frankfurt, NEC Breda, Mouscron, Gent and Mainz.

He should feature in the UEFA Conference League alongside Tottenham | Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Last term he enjoyed his best ever campaign, helping Union secure a shock seventh place finish. Awoniyi made 21 Bundesliga appearances in total, netting five goals and providing three assists.

He has now joined Die Eisernen on a permanent basis with Liverpool confirming his departure on Tuesday.

In an interview posted on Union's website Awoniyi revealed he was delighted with the move, saying: "After lots of loan moves in previous years, I want to finally come and have a home. I owe so much to Union, so it makes me happy and proud to be back here. It’s fantastic to continue on the great path with the club. I will give everything to quickly pick up where I was before my injury."

The club's managing director of professional football, Oliver Ruhnert, added: "We got to know Taiwo last season and we became sure of his qualities. His robustness, his dedication and his unconditional willingness to learn and develop were the deciding factors for us to give everything to make this transfer happen. We greatly appreciate the efforts of everyone involved to find a suitable solution."

Awoniyi started off the 2020/21 campaign as backup to the freescoring Max Kruse but Urs Fischer went on to field the pair as a front two as the season progressed. The Nigerian was then dealt a bitter blow when a muscle tear ruled him out for 11 games in February.

However, he did return for Union's final two games from the substitutes bench, helping them secure UEFA Conference League football in their second ever Bundesliga season.