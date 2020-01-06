Takumi Minamino Delivers His Verdict on Liverpool Debut in FA Cup Win Over Rivals Everton

​Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has given his impression of his first game for his new club in the FA Cup third round against Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

Minamino officially joined the Reds from RB Salzburg in at the start of the months for a fee of around £9m after impressing for the Austrian side in the Champions League.

The Japanese international lasted around 70 minutes, and was replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moments before Curtis Jones' wondergoal sealed yet another Liverpool victory at Anfield.

And speaking after the game Minamino revealed that he was pleased with how the game had gone, but admitted that there was still lots of work to do.

"I’m happy that now I’m a part of this team," he said to Japanese press as quoted in the ​Metro.

"It was probably one of the most intense matches I’ve played, but I knew the Premier League would be like that so I wasn’t surprised.

"The way we press aggressively, the way we press back, the way we use the space between lines is similar to Salzburg.

"But the system is not the same so I have to understand the difference and fit myself into this team.

"I think this is the best stadium for a footballer. The fans were great and I’m just glad we won."

Minamino's new manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for the 24 year-old, who scored at Anfield when ​Liverpool met RB Salzburg in the Champions League group stages earlier this season.

"He was super, outstanding, exactly the player we wanted," said Klopp.

"His first game in a team he doesn’t know, he had two sessions, showing the game understanding, football skills and attitude. Outstanding."

Minamino will now face the tough task of trying to break into Liverpool's famous front three of ​Mo Salah, ​Sadio Mané and ​Roberto Firmino.

They have managed 37 goals between them already this season, as the Reds have raced into a thirteen point lead at the top of the Premier League table after just 20 matches.