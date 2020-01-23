 
Takumi Minamino Lists 3 Ways He Can Improve at Liverpool

Liverpool's newest recruit Takumi Minamino has admitted that there is a lot of work to be done if he is to be a success in a Reds shirt.

Minamino has struggled so far in England, and failed to make an impact in Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

The recent signing from Red Bull Salzburg found it tough going against a physical Shrews side, and speaking to ​TalkS​port, he has recognised three areas of his game in need of improvement.

“I need to raise my tactical awareness and show my versatility, " he said after the game.

“I started in a role that I’m used to, where I was able to receive the ball in good positions, but in the 2nd half, I became less involved. I have to be more aggressive."

Often the case in FA Cup ties away lower league opposition, ​Liverpool were never able to get a foothold in the game, and players like Minamino were bullied off the ball by their opponents.

As the result confirms, Minamino wasn't alone in finding it difficult to adapt to the League 1 outfit, and the runaway​ Premier League leaders were somewhat humbled.

Having only come to English football at the start of January, it was an eye-opener for Mikamino, who was given a frank insight into the rigours of the game on these shores.


Minamino had earned his start on Sunday, following a promising league debut off the bench, in his side's 2-1 win away at ​Wolves in their most recent outing.


Combine that performance with the Champions League displays which encouraged Klopp to part with the £7.5m for his signature and the game against Shrewsbury will soon be a distant memory.

Clearly, the player himself is willing to learn and it will only be a matter of time before Minamino shows the type of form that sealed him the switch to Anfield in the first place.


Source : 90min

