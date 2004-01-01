Tearful Kenny Dalglish Toasts Liverpool's Title With a Bottle of Champagne

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish couldn't help but get emotional as he cracked open the champagne to celebrate Liverpool's first league title for 30 years.





Dalglish, who scored 169 goals for the Reds and won an incredible nine First Division titles as a player and manager, shared his joy after Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City sealed the trophy for Liverpool.





Dalglish wasn't the only one celebrating, as fans flocked to Anfield

Speaking live on BT Sport, the Scotsman piled praise on manager Jurgen Klopp.





"Since Jurgen's come in, it's been very very positive all the way through," he said. "He's been fantastic, and he epitomises everything that Liverpool Football Club stands for. He appreciates and respects everybody that works at the club."





Jurgen Klopp was the subject of adulation from Dalglish

Dalglish continued to speak of his admiration for the current Liverpool squad, adding: "It takes a fantastic dressing room before you're going to win things. You don't win anything with division. You win it with solidarity.





"There's no arrogance in there. There's no big heads. There's no Jack the Lads who think they're bigger or better than anybody else. They're all very humane lads."





Dalglish speaks highly of the humility of Liverpool's players

During his interview, Dalglish's phone was constantly ringing and pinging as people tried to share their celebrations with him.





When asked how he was planning to celebrate the achievement, the 69 year-old responded with a story about another Liverpool legend - former player and manager Bob Paisley.





"I remember Bob Paisley said once, after the European Cup win in Rome, he didn't want to get drunk because he wanted to remember the occasion. He wanted to get drunk on the atmosphere. Bob, I never took your advice, I'm sorry!"





Divock Origi's late goal sealed Jurgen Klopp's first trophy as Liverpool boss - one that Dalglish hopes will be the first of many to come

To conclude the interview, Dalglish raised his glass and gave one final message to the Liverpool squad before victoriously taking a sip of champagne.





"Thank you very much to Jurgen and all the lads - absolutely fantastic. Thank you for all the memories and I hope there's more to come."



