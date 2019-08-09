The 10 Premier League Records Liverpool Could Break This Season

​2019 truly was a record-breaking year for Liverpool.

A first Champions League trophy in 14 years, lifting the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in their history and building an astonishing lead at the top of the Premier League table this season made last year one that will live long in the memory of Reds fans.

But while last year may be done and dusted, there are still plenty of records to chase.

Jurgen Klopp's merry men are riding a sizeable wave and it shows no signs of slowing down. A 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a game-in-hand puts the Reds in a commanding position as they bid to lift the illusive Premier League trophy.





The thought of retaining the Champions League isn't a bad one and, with others across Europe enduring their relative falls from graces, it isn't a ridiculous one either.





The only way is up for Liverpool at the moment and with that in mind, here are some of the records they can break between now and the end of the season...

Best Start After 21 Games

​If ​Liverpool can find a way to beat a Harry Kane-less ​Tottenham at the weekend, the Reds will have the made the best start any Premier League side has made after 21 matches. The record is currently held by competitors Manchester City who earned 59 points from their first 21 games back in 2017/18.

Liverpool only need a draw away at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to match that tally, but three points would see them snatch the Sky Blues' record.

Most Consecutive Premier League Wins

Unsurprisingly, the current record of 18 consecutive victories was set by Manchester City, and Guardiola. The Citizens managed this feat from August to December in 2017, something that previously hadn't been achieved in the ​Premier League era.

However, the Reds have the opportunity to claim another Guardiola record. Currently sat on 11 straight wins, Liverpool will need to win their next nine matches to surpass City, eventually claiming the record away to Watford on 29 February. While it may seem unlikely, the Reds have won 19 of their 20 matches so far this term, so eight more isn't too hard, surely?

Most Consecutive Home Wins

Anfield has been a fortress for some time now, with the Reds having not lost a Premier League game at home since April 2017. Yet again, the record is held by City who won 20 consecutive games on their own patch during the 2011/12 season.

The Reds currently find themselves two short of that mark, with home games against bitter rivals Manchester United, Southampton and West Ham coming up in their next three at Anfield. If Klopp's side can win all three games, they would set another impressive milestone.

Most Away Wins in a Season

This will be a tricky one indeed. The Reds will have to win all but one of their remaining away games this season to steal this one off ​Man City - including a trip to the Etihad in April. Liverpool have won eight of their nine away league matches this term, only dropping points to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

If the European champions could secure victories in nine of their ten remaining games on the road, they would have claimed 17 victories on their travels, one more than Man City achieved in 2017/18.

Most Home Wins in a Season

​If you're noticing by now that the Reds can pretty much claim every Premier League record, then you're more or less right.

Liverpool have won 11 home games this season - that's all of them by the way - meaning they can surpass the current record of 18 home wins in a season. Three teams have managed this including Chelsea, Man United and Manchester City twice during the Premier League era.

This means Klopp and his team will have to win all their remaining home games to break the record but when you consider the home games they have left are against Manchester United, Southampton, West Ham, Bournemouth , Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Burnley and Chelsea, it doesn't seem like an impossibility.

Most Wins in a Season

​Now this one seems a little more realistic. Liverpool have currently won 19 games this Premier League season, meaning that if they can be victorious in 14 of their 18 remaining matches, then they will break Man City's record of 32.

Given the Reds have only failed to win one league game all term, they can afford to drop points in four more matches and still achieve the feat.

The Invincibles (Mark 2)

Disclaimer: Liverpool cannot claim the record for being the only team to go a Premier League season undefeated.

However, the Reds can match ​Arsenal's 'Invincibles' season of 2003/04 if they avoid defeat in any of their remaining games. While the Gunners seemingly have found little joy in this campaign, maybe beating Liverpool at the Emirates to maintain their record would be enough to earn Mikel Arteta a knighthood.

Longest Time Unbeaten

While the Reds cannot surpass Arsenal's unbeaten record, they can still steal a title off the north London club.

Liverpool have gone over a calendar year unbeaten since losing to Man City in January 2019. If they can continue this unbeaten record until the end of the season, Liverpool will overtake the Gunners for the most days without defeat in the Premier League. Arsenal currently have the record at 537 days, something Liverpool can surpass on 23 June 2020.

Most Points in a Premier League Season

Having not lost a single game this campaign, Liverpool are strong favourites to claim this record too. Man City are the holders of this feat with a whopping 100 points earned in the 2017/18 season, somehow only three points clear of the Reds' total from last season, despite Klopp's side not winning the league.

If Liverpool win all their remaining games then they would smash the record, claiming a staggering and unprecedented 112 points. However, Liverpool could afford to lose three and draw one of their remaining 18 matches and still surpass City's tally.

First Premier League Trophy

​Of course Liverpool will not be the first team to win the Premier League, but it will be the first time they have lifted the trophy. It has eluded the Reds for what feels like an eternity, and is the prize craved most on Merseyside by far.

The Reds are on course to achieve this, and in some style too, but many in Liverpool won't be counting their chickens just yet.