The 3 Players Worth a Combined £110m Said to Be on Liverpool's Summer Radar

Liverpool are interested in signing the £110m-valued trio of Timo Werner, Kalvin Phillips and Todd Cantwell this summer, according to a new report.

RB Leipzig striker Werner has been heavily to the Reds for a while now, and has had an outstanding 2019/20 campaign - netting 27 goals in all competitions up until now. It's understood a bid of £50m would be sufficient to attain his services.

Meanwhile, Leeds United midfielder Phillips is widely regarded as one of the best players currently playing in the Championship. And Norwich City starlet Cantwell has impressed many with his performances, having emerged as one of the brightest young English talents in the Premier League. Both are valued at £30m by their respective clubs.

Unsurprisingly, they've all have been linked with a move elsewhere - and it seems that the Reds are keen to bring over all three to Anfield during the next transfer window.

In a recent Q&A, Dean Jones from ​Bleacher Report discussed his belief that Liverpool 'will' land the German striker, and also mentioned that the Merseyside club have lined up both Phillips and Cantwell as transfer targets to help bolster Jürgen Klopp's squad.

When asked how likely it is for Werner to move to Anfield, he answered: "Everything I'm hearing is that this will happen. The only confusion comes with this pause in activity and how hard it is to negotiate and have discussions right now because of the travel ban.

"I'm told Werner is desperate to play in the Premier League. I know he's linked with a lot of English clubs, but if he's going to come, [then] he has to go to a team that's really challenging. Plus there's the lure of Klopp, so that makes Liverpool his top destination. If he leaves Leipzig, which is looking likely, it's his only real landing spot."

When pressed about other targets the ​Reds may have in mind, he added: "Outside of Werner, they want a midfielder, but it would be more of a squad player like Cantwell from Norwich or Kalvin Phillips of Leeds. I think that gives you an idea of how Liverpool wants to strengthen and add depth rather than another elite signing."







Given that 90min have been ​told that Liverpool aren't looking to make big-money signings just for the sake of doing so, it's tough to envisage the club welcoming all three to Anfield this summer.

Yet the trio would certainly boost Klopp's squad depth and could develop into even better players - so maybe splashing out on the trio isn't such a farfetched claim after all.

