The 5 Best Goalkeepers in the World - Ranked

The life of a goalkeeper is lonely but rewarding, unlike any other position in football. They can pull off the matchwinning save and be hailed as the hero, yet one human error invites an onslaught of slander.

Every serial winning team is built on a world class goalkeeper, and while the task of guarding the goal is tough, world football has been blessed with a plethora of talents. Yet whenever number ones are discussed, there is one simple question: who is the number one goalkeeper?

This is 90min’s ranking of the top five goalkeepers in the world.

