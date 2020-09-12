The 5 Best Right-Backs in the World - Ranked

It may be a new golden age for full backs but real top quality right-backs are still hard to come by. It seems every team has got a solid one (England have about nine), but few have a great one.

Of course, there are still some crackers lurking around. From seaside cities to scorching capitals, there are enough lung-busting right backs to make a rather formidable top five, all of whom are being ranked below - for your pleasure.

Is there any disagreement to be had? There shouldn't be, but let's see.