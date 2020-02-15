The 7 Biggest Obstacles in the Way of Liverpool Becoming Premier League Invincibles

​Even the most sceptical of Liverpool supporters is starting to believe that this is well and truly their year. Finally, after 30 years of hurt, the Reds look set to lift the elusive and long-awaited Premier League trophy.





But while many think Liverpool already have the title sewn up, there are still records to chase. Chief of all: finishing the season unbeaten.





The Reds have won a staggering 22 of their 23 league games, drawing the other, and, with just 15 games left, could match Arsenal's 'invincible' season of 2003/04.





With just a few months to go, here are the biggest tests Liverpool face in their bid to end the season undefeated.

Norwich vs Liverpool (15/2/20)

I know what you're thinking...not a great start. But hear us out on this one.

Rewind to the rather convincing 4-1 win for the Reds on the opening day of the season. Although ​Liverpool were runaway victors, Norwich posed all manner of problems, even leading some to claim they were guaranteed safety after just one performance - in which they conceded four goals.

But while it looks a simple case of top versus bottom, we must look back to the 14 September. The Canaries lifted themselves to a mightily impressive 3-2 win over current champions Manchester City, with their constant and unrelenting pressing forcing the Citizens in to self-implosion. Could there be a world champions scalp for the relegation favourites this time round?

Probably not...but maybe.

Watford vs Liverpool (29/2/20)

Again I know what you're thinking: 'stop bloody saying Liverpool are going to lose to sides in the relegation zone for crying out loud'. But once more, hear us out.

Under Nigel Pearson, ​Watford's resurgence has been unrivalled. Only due to the dire state of affairs before his arrival, are the Hornets not already comfortably mid-table. And, despite sitting in 19th place, Vicarage Road is now a very different proposition.

Pearson's first game in charge was at Anfield, a game that ended 2-0 in favour of the league leaders. But that doesn't tell the whole story. The Hornets had countless glorious opportunities to score, while also making life incredibly challenging for Liverpool's dynamic front three. On another day they could have salvaged a point, maybe the end of February will prove more fruitful.





Also, February 29th is a 'leap day'. A weird day for weird footballing events, perhaps?

Everton vs Liverpool (14/3/20)

While Liverpool have utterly dominated the Merseyside derby over the past 20 years - even seeing the Reds' second team beat ​Everton's senior side in the FA Cup earlier this term - Goodison Park has always been a slightly greater challenge.

Liverpool haven't won across Stanley Park since 2016, relying on that occasion on a 94th-minute Sadio Mane winner. Carlo Ancelotti's Toffees have been improved since the Italian's arrival, and will be relishing the chance of ending their bitter rival's unbeaten record.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (21/3/20)

With memories of 'Crystanbul' still haunting the Reds, Liverpool will be wary of Palace.

A match riddled with narratives, the Eagles will fancy their chances having already picked up points at the Etihad, Old Trafford and the Emirates this campaign.

​Crystal Palace were the last side to beat Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League, following a double from former Reds striker Christian Benteke. Roy Hodgson, formerly of Liverpool himself, will certainly be craving the opportunity to silence some critics on Merseyside.

​Manchester City vs Liverpool (04/4/20)

Not only can the Reds steal ​Man City's Premier League crown, they can also potentially secure the title at the Eithad. Albeit requiring a very specific series of events, Liverpool could be travelling to Manchester with hopes of securing a first league title in three decades.

Having beaten the Sky Blues 3-1 already this season, Pep Guardiola will undoubtedly be seeking revenge in early April and, regardless of form, City are still one of the best football teams to have ever graced the English game.

Perhaps a bridge too far for the Reds?

Arsenal vs Liverpool (02/5/20)

​If Liverpool are still unbeaten, and perhaps even champions, at this point, then this could be one of the games of the season.

While on paper the Reds are clear favourites, the Gunners will be fighting with their lives to defend their 'invincible' record. With Mikel Arteta at the helm, a manager who knows ​Arsenal's history better than anyone, the Gunners will be desperate to re-write themselves into football folklore.

Liverpool vs Chelsea (09/5/20)

The penultimate game of the season. It would be surprising if Liverpool were still undefeated by this point, but certainly not impossible. W ith ​Chelsea potentially still in the hunt for Champions League qualification at this stage, there could be an awful lot riding on this game - even if the Reds are already champions.

Similarly to Crystal Palace, Liverpool have some rather dark memories of Chelsea when it comes to title races, especially at Anfield...need I say any more?