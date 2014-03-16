The 7 Greatest Players to Wear Liverpool's Number 7 Shirt

​Synonymous with nimble, tricky and breathtaking attackers, the number seven jersey holds great significance for the majority of football clubs, and Liverpool are no different.

Worn by some of the greatest players to have ever graced the Anfield turf, the number seven shirt has been donned by Liverpool legends from across every era, carrying the enormous weight of the jersey.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at the seven best number sevens that Liverpool have ever had.

​ Ian Callaghan

What better place to start than with the man with the most appearances for ​Liverpool?

The great Ian Callaghan enjoyed a 19-year career on Merseyside, playing for his boyhood club between 1959 and 1978 and playing a record 857 games for the Reds' during their formative glory days.

The midfielder was an integral part of an all-conquering Liverpool team, winning five first division titles, two FA Cup trophies and two European Cups with the Reds - writing his name into Liverpool folklore along the way.

Despite only playing four times for England, Callaghan was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad.

Luis Suarez

The idea that Liverpool signed ​Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll on the same day, with the latter costing significantly more, is still a moment in footballing history that no one fully understands.

While the Uruguayan's stint in England was marred by many a controversy, Suarez still proved to be a phenomenal footballer for Liverpool, where he forged a reputation as one of the planet's most gifted players.

Suarez netted 82 goals in just 133 appearances with the Reds, and his 31-goal ​Premier League haul during his final season at the club almost won Liverpool their first league title since 1990.

He had a knack for the spectacular, leaving Liverpool fans on the edge of their seat every time he stepped onto the pitch (especially against Norwich). His unpredictability proved both priceless and costly for the Reds during his spell on Merseyside, but Suarez's technical ability was unrivalled by almost all of his teammates during his career at Anfield.

Peter Beardsley

Despite moving to rivals ​Everton, Peter Beardsley is still held in high regard by both sets of supporters. The versatile midfielder could also play as an attacker, and his dazzling flair made him one of England's most exciting players to watch during his four-year career with the Reds.

Beardsley's 58 goals and 41 assists during his 159 appearances with Liverpool helped the Reds to two league titles, as well as one FA Cup.

While Beardsley was tremendously gifted with the ball at his feet, the former Liverpool man had a work ethic unlike any other attacker in the Reds' side, and his efforts didn't go unrecognised by the demanding Anfield crowd.

Steve McManaman

​Known best these days for his expressive commentary on a ​Champions League night and shouting 'FLETCH', Steve McManaman is a born and bred Scouser. His allegiances to Everton as a boy were soon forgotten when broke into the Liverpool first team, who would later go on to make 362 appearances over nine years for the Reds.

While his time at the club was underwhelming in terms of trophies, McManaman still managed to write his name in to Liverpool's history books, scoring 65 goals and registering 33 assists along the way.

Before his blockbuster move to ​Real Madrid, McManaman was a huge part of Liverpool's attacking dynamism throughout the 1990s, and was widely considered one of the Premier League's greatest players due to his trickery, pace and power - attributes that made him such a desirable target for Los Blancos.

John Aldridge

While John Aldridge only wore the number seven on a few occasions during his time at Anfield, he undoubtedly made a big splash during his time at the club. He may have been considered as a poor man's Ian Rush, but the Irishman was still prolific in front of goal.

Aldridge scored 60 goals in just 96 appearances with the Reds, most importantly finding the net during the 1989 FA Cup final against Everton after just four minutes of play - a trophy Liverpool went on to lift after beating their local rivals 3-2.

​

He had also helped Liverpool to a league title in 1988, and remains loved by Liverpool fans to this day, while continuing to do a lot of media work with the Reds.

Kevin Keegan

​One of the first English superstars to enjoy success abroad, Keegan made his name with Liverpool during the first half of the 1970s. Despite playing his best football at Hamburg - where he won two Ballon d'Or awards - he won a vast array of silverware with the Reds, including three league titles and a European Cup.

During a six-year career with Liverpool, in which Keegan scored 84 goals in 279 games, the forward's effortless skill on the pitch helped elevate the Reds to greatness, while his stellar international career with England also endeared him to football fans across the country.

Keegan's luscious perm and dazzling skill-set made him an incredibly iconic figure in British, and world, football, allowing him the ability to step in to management with relative ease. The attacker made an enormous impact on football across the globe, and his days as Liverpool's number seven won't be forgotten in a hurry.

Kenny Dalglish

​Arguably the greatest player in Liverpool's esteemed history, King Kenny is certainly the best number seven the Reds have ever had. The Scotsman won 20 trophies during a 13-year playing career at Anfield, including six league titles and three European Cups.

In 449 appearances for Liverpool, Dalglish scored 141 goals and registered 59 assists, all while putting in countless awe-inspiring performances in front of the Kop. The forward helped revolutionise Liverpool, and even went on to enjoy great success on Merseyside as a manager.

Dalglish earned 102 caps for Scotland as well, scoring 30 times, and his elegance and grace on the football pitch has been unmatched by every Liverpool player to date.