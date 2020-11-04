The Best 2020/21 Champions League Goals from Gameweek 3 - Ranked

The third week of Champions League action delivered on the goal front once more, with a series of crackers across the 16 group stage ties.

There was a big win for Borussia Monchengladbach, a Diogo Jota masterclass from Liverpool and a defensive disaster for Manchester United.

Let's take a look at the very best goals from gameweek three.

20. Lars Stindl vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Stindl netted for Monchengladbach | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Monchengladbach had an absolute field day against Shakhtar on Tuesday evening as they hit their Ukrainian opponents for six.



Stindl netted his side's fourth with a cooly struck first time finish from the edge of the box.

19. Christopher Nkunku vs PSG

Nkunku netted a cracker against PSG | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Nkunku levelled the scores in Paris with a cracking low drive from range.



The Leipzig midfielder collected the ball on the edge of the box and picked out the bottom corner with a stunningly accurate finish.

18. Demba Ba vs Manchester United

35-year-old Demba Ba scores against Manchester United on a one-man counter-attack...



Yes, this really happened ? pic.twitter.com/YCDqlFqbyj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 4, 2020

The quality of a goal is subjective and Ba's worms its way onto the shortlist simply for the sheer chaos of the United defending.



The former Chelsea forward was left unmarked on the halfway line after 13 minutes. Beautiful.

17. Luis Diaz vs Marseille

Diaz's goal was the icing on the cake for Porto | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Luis Diaz grabbed Porto's third in his side's 3-0 victory over Marseille, Jesus Corona providing an excellent run and deft flick to lay it into the Colombian winger's path.



Diaz then cooly passed the ball into the bottom corner from just inside the box.

16. Sadio Mane vs Atalanta

Mane and Jota combined for Liverpool's fourth | Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Mane popped up with Liverpool's fourth as they ran riot in Italy.



The Reds forward latched onto Jota's pass and instinctively dinked the ball over Marco Sportiello with his first touch.

15. Anders Dreyer vs Ajax

Dreyer hit a beauty against Ajax | HENNING BAGGER/Getty Images

It turned out to be just a consolation, but Midtjylland's first goal in this season's competition was at least one to savour.



Dreyer cut inside and bent a superb strike past Andre Onana.

14. Joao Cancelo vs Olympiacos

Cancelo came off the bench to hit a stunner on the stroke of full time | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Substitute Cancelo wrapped up City's win on Tuesday night with a fine finish from distance.



The full back combined well with Felix Nmecha before letting fly from outside the box, bending the ball into the bottom left hand corner.

13. Edin Visca vs Manchester United

Bad defending, great finish | Burak Kara/Getty Images

Again, the defending is horrific.



But don't let this take anything away from the clever dummy from Ba, and the absolute rocket of a finish from Visca.

12. Ferran Torres vs Olympiacos

Torres' goal was wonderfully worked | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Fans of Manchester City and one-twos will be all over this one.



Torres and Kevin De Bruyne played a delightful one-touch one-two to put the Spaniard through on goal, and he cooly tucked the ball home.

11. Rodrygo vs Inter

27th October: Benzema says Vinicius is 'playing against' Real Madrid



3rd November: Vinicius assists Rodrygo's winner as Real Madrid beat Inter 3-2



? pic.twitter.com/gcPUDVNmvn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2020

Real Madrid's winner was a thing of beauty. Zidane's side patiently built from the back before Federico Valverde sent Vinicius Junior scampering away down the left flank.



The Brazil winger picked out his compatriot Rodrygo (missing out Karim Benzema), who provided the finish to match the move, slamming the ball into the top corner.

10. Gabriel Jesus vs Olympiacos

Back in the team, back in the goals ?



Gabriel Jesus with a thundering finish from an unlikely angle! pic.twitter.com/1zX100X21w — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2020

Jesus marked his return to action with a thunderous finish.



After some typically slick Manchester City build up play, the forward wriggled into the area and unleashed a fizzing effort to beat Jose Sa at his near post. Sergio Aguero-esque.

9. Alvaro Morata's First vs Ferencvaros

Ronaldo ➡️ Morata



Juventus' new strike partnership is starting to cook up a storm ?‍? pic.twitter.com/JYlJB1QqBF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 4, 2020

Morata doubled Juventus' lead with a fabulous first time finish from the edge of the box.



Weston McKennie popped up with a clever dummy to allow the ball to run into the path of Morata, and he picked out the top corner.

8. Leroy Sane vs RB Salzburg

Sane came off the bench to score for Bayern | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Substitute Sane grabbed Bayern's fourth of the evening eight minutes after entering the fray with a wonderful curling effort.



The former Manchester City winger cut inside onto his left and bent the ball effortlessly into the top corner.

7. Diogo Jota's Second vs Atalanta

The control for Jota's second was superb | Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Jota enjoyed a memorable night in Italy as he netted his maiden Liverpool hat-trick.



He doubled Liverpool's and his own tally for the evening by producing a stunning piece of control to take Joe Gomez's lofted pass in his stride, before firing a half volley into the bottom left hand corner with his second touch.

6. Mohamed Salah vs Atalanta

? 36 games

⚽️ 21 goals



Mohamed Salah is now level with Steven Gerrard as Liverpool’s top Champions League goalscorer! ? pic.twitter.com/v0CKWOWBBf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 4, 2020

Atalanta produced some defending that Manchester United would be proud of during Tuesday night's defeat to Liverpool, with Salah given all the freedom of Lombardy as he raced clean through on goal from inside his own half.



The defending should not detract from the quality of the goal, Salah demonstrating a fine turn of pace to get the better of the Atalanta backline, coupled with an exquisite curling strike into the top left hand corner.

5. Magomed Suleymanov vs Sevilla

Suleymanov with a pinpoint free-kick for Krasnodar ?



Nice try from Munir lying down behind the wall ? pic.twitter.com/YbgIrbshMg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 4, 2020

A perfectly executed free kick is oh so satisfying.



Suleymanov opened the scoring against Sevilla with just that, sending his set piece from the edge of the box flying into the top corner.

4. Diogo Jota's First vs Atalanta

A lovely finish! ?



Great composure after a classy Trent-Alexander Arnold assist ❄️



The Portuguese forward has scored in four consecutive games for Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/a2vKQbuorf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2020

Both Liverpool and Jota hit a number of fabulous goals during their Tuesday evening rout - but their first was the pick of the bunch.



Jota showed tremendous strength and balance to hold off José Luis Palomino, before delicately flicking the ball over the onrushing Marco Sportiello. A sumptuous finish.

3. Lautaro Martinez vs Real Madrid

Martinez fired home a top class finish against Real | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Martinez pulled Inter back into their tie with Real by emphatically applying the finishing to a slick team move.



The forward latched onto Nicolo Barella's audacious flick and buried the ball in the bottom corner.

2. Aleksandr Yerokhin vs Lazio

Yerokhin's goal was a beauty | MB Media/Getty Images

Zenit opened the scoring against Lazio with a goal reminiscent of headers and volleys up at the local park as opposed to a Champions League group stage encounter.



Artem Dzyuba and Yuri Zhirkov combined with a series of headers, and the ball fell to Yerokhin who sent a thunderous volley into the top corner from close range.

1. Alassane Plea's Second vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Pick that one out!



Alassane Pléa with a rocket for Gladbach ? pic.twitter.com/35xFpXWgje — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2020

We've seen intricate team moves, delicate dinked finishes and meticulously precise free kicks.



But when all said and done, is there really a better goal than when someone just absolutely leathers it into the top corner from distance? No. No there is not.