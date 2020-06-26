The Best Future Destinations for Wolves Star Adama Traoré - Ranked

While all the talk has been about Liverpool's capture of their first Premier League trophy, the real highlight of the league's resumption has been the impressive form of Adama Traoré.





Who could have known that the man who could hardly cross a ball at both Aston Villa and Middlesbrough would emerge as the most frightening talent in English football?





The Wolverhampton Wanderers starlet has finally added some end product to his explosive speed and - alongside Raul Jiménez - has formed one of the most dynamic attacks in Europe.





Yet, like Jiménez, with great form comes great possibility, as every top club in Europe turns their attention to the former Barcelona youth product. Although a move this summer appears unlikely in a COVID-19 impacted window, it does not mean a move in the future is out the question.





Where does he fit in best, though? Here's a breakdown.





7. Staying at Wolves Traoré was in sensational form against Bournemouth on Wednesday They may be no Barcelona, nor a Manchester City, but could the wide-man be best served staying where he is?



Under Nuno Espírito Santo, Wolves have become a real threat to the so-called 'Big Six', with Champions League qualification a real possibility this season - particularly if City's European ban is upheld.



The 24-year-old is afforded almost a free role in Santo's side, and can also drop in at right-wing back when required. It is his partnership with his Mexican team mate that is most impressive, and one that could really topple the dominance of England's elite.



That being said, if Jiménez is tempted to a move away it may make Traoré follow suit, despite the ambitious project unfurling at Molineux.



6. Real Madrid The future of Gareth Bale continues to look uncertain A former Barca man at Real Madrid, surely not?



Well it certainly wouldn't be the first time, while Traoré himself has already admitted he would be tempted by the prospect.



With the turbulent relationship between Madrid and Gareth Bale continuing to rumble on, a potential exit for the Welshman may offer a space on the right wing.



Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure the club have been looking for a genuine star - with Eden Hazard only just starting to hit form - and Traoré's attributes could be a really hit with the Bernabeu faithful.



What may hold this move back is the abundance of attacking options already in the Spanish capital.





Jurgen Klopp's side are the newly crowned league champions, and look set for a continued future of success.



While their forward line is already exceptional, there is perhaps a need to sign another attacking alternative who can play anywhere in attack - a trait Traoré would clearly offer.



However, Traoré needs game time, and unless one of the Reds famed front three leaves, maybe it's best he looks elsewhere.



4. Juventus Maurizio Sarri looks set to guide Juventus to another Serie A title. Speaking of guaranteed trophies, Piemonte Calcio - sorry, Juventus - are within touching distance of a ninth successive Serie A title.



Yet, for all their dominance, it appears that their forward line needs a new spark; a fact heightened by Cristiano Ronaldo's lukewarm showings since the restart.



With wide man Douglas Costa struggling for form and injuries, Traoré could be the man to fill the starting berth on the right flank. Just imagine the Wolves man tearing down the wing and floating a ball on to the head of Ronaldo...



The club are desperate for the signature of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho for next season, but he'll be costing a heck of a lot of money.



While you'd still fancy United to land Sancho, if for whatever reason they fail in their pursuit - Traoré is looking like a quality alternative.



2. Barcelona Traoré made just two senior appearances for Barcelona Right okay, they do already have Lionel Messi, but Traoré would no doubt be able to fit on the left, or even through the middle if required.



With Ousmane Dembélé nowhere to be seen and Antoine Griezmann making a poor start to his Barça career, the club are in dire need of some attacking reinforcement - and who better than someone who already knows the club.



The Catalan giants may not have the funds as readily available as some of their competitors, but Traoré would be worth every penny, particularly as they begin to plan for a post-Messi world.

