The Best Images From Liverpool's Premier League Title Celebrations

After 30 years of hurt, Liverpool fans finally saw the reality of the image that some had been dreaming of for decades.





Manchester City's 2-1 defeat at Chelsea at the end of June confirmed the Reds as Premier League champions for the first time and although their stuttering form post-title confirmation meant they weren't able to break the Citizens' 100-point single-season record, there's no doubting Jurgen Klopp's ruthless machine will go down as one of the finest outfits in memory.





Following an enthralling 5-3 victory over Frank Lampard's Blues on Wednesday night, in their final home game of an unforgettable campaign, a hobbling Jordan Henderson was finally able to get his hands on the Premier League trophy and raise the silverware aloft - it's a lift he's been practising after Champions League and Club World Cup successes in 2019.





Jordan Henderson hoisting the Premier League trophy aloft

The Liverpool players celebrating alongside their skipper

Anything is possible. Never stop believing.

Premier League Champions 2019/20 ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/YdtIG7xc6I — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 22, 2020

It was some show put on by the Premier League to ensure the occasion felt as special as possible in unprecedented circumstances with no fans inside the ground. Players and staff strolled up to the podium one-by-one as Kanye West's belting 'All of the Lights' playing harmoniously in the background. Certainly a tune fitting of the occasion.





Anfield was some spectacle for the Reds title party

After the trophy was typically handed around every pair of hands following Henderson's emphatic lift, players made their way down to the Anfield turf to continue their celebrations.





The perfect image doesn’t exi..



Never mind. pic.twitter.com/jFXmquwgV6 — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) July 22, 2020

Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool's third goalscorer in the Chelsea victory which now feels like a distant memory - meanwhile, was one of the stars of the celebrations as he aired the Reds' coronation live on his Instagram to which over 200,000 people joined for a taste of the Dutchman's close-up perspective.





Before he broadcasted the scenes live, however, there was time for a swift selfie with Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish alongside the majestic piece of silverware.





Wijnaldum stops to take a selfie with the trophy. pic.twitter.com/MV5L7MnqCf — Football 24/7 (@Foet247Europe) July 22, 2020

Gini Wijnaldum doing an Instagram live while picking up his medal is peak champion stuff. ?? pic.twitter.com/zhlP0mPEuA — Chiquadiva (@JanineTony) July 22, 2020

Don't even question those shades either...





Andy Robertson, meanwhile, went for a more humble look...





Just a kid from Glasgow who had a dream of playing football. Never did I think winning this was possible. The best feeling ever and hopefully one of many more to come #YNWA pic.twitter.com/6g95pj8cZ4 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) July 23, 2020

While last season's hero just wouldn't get off the pitch...





.@DivockOrigi last man on the pitch, just standing looking at the Kop pic.twitter.com/JL0IOGoUJV — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) July 22, 2020

The Ox says it all...





And Salah's red hair...





As the party ensued on-field with different factions of the Liverpool squad ensuring they got a quick snap together with the trophy, the players eventually gathered together for an emotional but celebratory rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' - akin to the scenes following their miraculous 4-0 triumph over Barcelona in last season's Champions League semi-final.





An emotional rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' was carried out by squad and staff

The man that turned doubters into believers...





Jurgen Klopp spearheaded Liverpool's rise to European and English champions

Jurgen Klopp walked into a Liverpool team sitting 10th.



Hugged a lot of people.



Taught a philosophy.



Built the best team in the world.



United a city.



Broke a 30-year drought.



Restored glory to Liverpool Football Club.



Shankly. Paisley. Fagan. Dalglish. Klopp. ??? pic.twitter.com/F0A8bnkzZ3 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) July 23, 2020

Liverpool fans, meanwhile, gathered outside Anfield in defiance of advice handed out by the club and, of course, government guidelines to enjoy a party of their own.





? | Liverpool fans outside Anfield. ?? pic.twitter.com/Pr54DmliTx — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) July 22, 2020

One fan thought climbing a tree would be the best way to celebrate his side's maiden Premier League title

Fans gathering outside Anfield

The moment Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy - from an outside the stadium perspective

Over 3000 fans defied social distancing guidelines to celebrate their side's title awarding on Wednesday night

The encounter, thrilling. The celebrations, special. 22 July 2020 was a night that will live long in the memory of anyone associated with Liverpool Football Club.



