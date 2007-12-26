The Best Players Ever to Wear Each Shirt Number at Liverpool

​Wow. This is going to be difficult.

Liverpool are a club with an illustrious history littered with some of the greatest footballers of every single generation, from the world-dominating team of the 1970s, to Jurgen Klopp's swashbuckling side of the modern day.

During that time, various Liverpool legends have conquered the Kop, writing their names - and the numbers they donned - into Anfield folklore.

This is going to be one hell of a star-studded list, so strap yourselves in and get ready for a trip in our Merseyside DeLorean.

No. 1 - Ray Clemence

We know, we know...how has ​Liverpool's most iconic goalkeeper of the 21st century missed out on the top prize? Sorry, but there was just no room for Loris Karius, unfortunately.

Instead, we've opted for Skegness-born Ray Clemence.

While he wasn't as barking mad as Pepe Reina or Bruce Grobbelaar, or as suave and sophisticated as Alisson, he offered more in a Liverpool shirt than any of the aforementioned shot-stoppers, especially on the European stage - although his successor Grobbelaar does come a close second.

Clemence is Liverpool's equal-fourth most-capped player of all time - making 665 appearances for the Reds - and won every trophy under the sun during his time on Merseyside, including five first division titles and six European trophies.

No. 2 - Phil Neal

If the Twitter bots had their way, then Glen Johnson would probably somehow find his way in to this list, because football was only invented in the 21st century. Remember?

Fortunately, most of us live in the land of common sense, meaning Phil Neal is an instant pick.

A man for the big moments, the marauding right-back paved the way for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson today, proving to the Anfield crowd that defenders can attack too.

Crucial goals in the 1977 and 1984 European Cup finals were probably the highlights of the Englishman's career, while the defender also amassed a vast silverware collection, boasting 23 trophies over an 11-year period. Not only this, but the full-back made a club-record 365 consecutive appearances for Liverpool (that's a whole year if you played one match a day).

Honorary Mention: Chris Lawler

No. 3 - Alan Kennedy

Another full-back who wasn't afraid to chip in with the odd goal, Alan Kennedy won countless trophies with the Reds during his time on Merseyside. Surprisingly, the left-back actually played for a whopping 14 different clubs during his career - albeit a figure skewed by his movements during the latter stages of his playing days - but he spent most of his time in the north of England.

Somehow only capped twice for the Three Lions, Kennedy played most of his football at Anfield, revolutionising the left-back role during his time with the Reds, while remaining a somewhat under-appreciated servant of the club.

The defender's proudest moment came in the 1981 European Cup final against Real Madrid, where he scored the only goal of the game eight minutes from time in Paris - a strike which gifted the Reds their third European Cup trophy.

No.4 - Virgil van Dijk

To avoid just listing every single Liverpool player in the 1970s and 1980s, we've decided to mix it up a little and go for Van Dijk.

Yes, there have been some immense number fours who have played for Liverpool, many of whom have played for the Reds for quadruple the length of time the Dutchman has, and won a gazillion more trophies. But, longevity aside, Van Dijk is arguably the best defender Anfield has ever witnessed.

The former Southampton man has redefined the term 'beast' when it comes to modern defenders, getting dribbled past about as frequently as a lunar eclipse - that's not very often for you amateur astronomers out there.

Calm, strong and fast, the Dutchman is what Rio Ferdinand loves to describe as a 'Rolls-Royce' defender - that's a very good car for you amateur petrol-heads out there.

Whether Van Dijk can continue his unbeatable form is a different question, but assuming he can, he will undoubtedly be remembered as Liverpool's most talented ever defender.

​Honorary Mentions: Tommy Smith

No. 5 - Ron Yeats

​While numbers were far from as rigid and structured in the 1960s than they are in the modern day, Yeats was mostly associated with Liverpool's number five shirt.

Often referred to as the 'Colossus', the powerful and tall defender enjoyed a ten-year career with the Reds during the 1960s, helping spearhead the Bill Shankly revolution taking place on Merseyside.

The Liverpool skipper was phenomenal and his tireless work ethic quickly endeared him to the Anfield faithful, who treated the Scot as if he was one of their own due to the success he helped bring the club following many years without silverware.

Honorary Mentions: Ronnie Whelan

No.6 - Alan Hansen

​Apologies to Dejan Lovren this time round - it really was a close call...

Despite having fairly heavily tarnished his reputation following years of absent-minded punditry - a mantle picked up by Graeme Souness nowadays - Hansen was a remarkable ball-playing defender who was one of the most technically-gifted stoppers of his generation.

He may have been a mind-numbingly boring feature on Match of the Day, but he was one hell of an exciting player to watch, and deserves any plaudits he gets following a 14-year career with the Reds in which the Scot won 25 trophies.

Honorary Mention: Emlyn Hughes

No. 7 - Kenny Dalglish

​While this seems like a decision that is unfair for just one self-acclaimed fool to make, Kenny Dalglish gets the nod.

Sorry two-time Ballon d'Or winner Kevin Keegan, sorry club-record appearance-maker Ian Callaghan and sorry local sweetheart Steve McManaman. You didn't make the cut.

Nor did you Luis Suarez, but we're not quite as fussed about your feelings.

King Kenny is not only Liverpool's greatest number seven of all time, he's arguably their greatest ever player, frequently topping polls amongst die-hard Reds as their most popular hero. The Scotsman was the beating heart of Liverpool's most successful teams of past eras, while also showcasing his unwavering loyalty to the club following his retirement.

Six division one titles, four League Cup trophies and three European Cups...what more can we really say about the nimble-footed number seven?

Honorary Mentions: Kevin Keegan, Ian Callaghan

No. 8 - Steven Gerrard

​From a decision too difficult for the gods themselves, to easy-peasy lemon-squeezy. It was always going to be Stevie G, wasn't it?





That's not to say there haven't been some darn good players who have donned the number eight jersey for the Reds, but nobody can truly compare to Mr. Liverpool himself, who carried the club on his battered and bruised shoulders for near enough a decade.





The miracle of Istanbul, the heroics of the 2006 FA Cup final, countless stunning long-range goals that made us fall in love with football all over again...he really did provide Liverpool fans with some incredible rays of sunlight during relatively dark days.





710 appearances and 17 years after his debut in 1998, Gerrard has eternally carved his name in to Liverpool folklore, and no future number eight will ever touch his crown.

No. 9 - Ian Rush

​If you thought Alan Kennedy's moustache was good, then get a load of Ian Rush.

Liverpool's record scorer with 346 goals, there was some competition for his place, but not a great deal, with the likes of Robbie Fowler falling some way short of the Welshman.

Prolific as hell, Rush was the Reds' top scorer in eight different seasons, winning 18 trophies on Merseyside and staking his claim as the most clinical and complete number nine Liverpool have ever had in their long and rich history.

However, Roberto Firmino is a defensive striker, so I guess he wins...

Honorary Mentions: Robbie Fowler, Fernando Torres

No. 10 - John Barnes

An unstoppable and dynamic winger and a superstar rapper. What more could you really ask for as a football fan?

That goal against Brazil for England is pretty much all the evidence we need to plonk him in this formidable list, but his dazzling performances at club level with Liverpool do the job as well. The wideman also won two first division titles with the Reds before the cursed years of the Premier League that soon followed.

Michael Owen's rather fleeting loyalty to Liverpool pretty much knocked him out of the running, while ​Sadio Mane still has a little way to go before being classed in the same league as the Jamaican-born attacker.

Honorary Mentions: Michael Owen, Sadio Mane

No. 11 - Mohamed Salah

​Part of our decision-making process here was simply to give Salah some of the credit he deserves, as he is simultaneously loved and loathed by Liverpool fans for reasons still unknown to many of us living in the real world.

Just a reminder that ​Salah has helped Liverpool to two Champions League finals - one of which they won - a first Premier League trophy (in waiting) and single-handedly broken the record for the most goals scored in a single 38-game Premier League season.

Yet, some questionable Liverpool supporters will probably try and convince you that Yossi Benayoun was a better number 11 for the Reds. Sorry Yossi, but that's just a million miles from the truth.