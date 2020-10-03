The Best Stats on an Incredible Day of Premier League Football

Sunday 4 October 2020 will go down as one of the most ridiculous days in Premier League history.

After Manchester United's bonkers 6-1 defeat to Tottenham, you would have been forgiven for thinking that Aston Villa vs Liverpool would turn out to be an altogether less dramatic affair. Wrong.

If anything, it was even more shocking, with the reigning Premier League champions falling to a crushing 7-2 defeat against Dean Smith's side.

It was the first time that United and Liverpool have conceded more than six goals on the same day. That's not just in the Premier League by the way, that record stretches all the back to the two clubs' formation in the 19th century.

If you like crazy stats like that, strap yourself in as we're only just getting started.

Statman Dave was quick to point out that Liverpool's start to the season pales in comparison to previous years. During the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 campaigns, the Reds conceded one and three goals respectively. This term, they have already let in 11. Wow.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also the first reigning English top-flight champions to concede seven in a league match since Arsenal did it against Sunderland all the way back in September 1953. It was also the first time Liverpool had shipped seven since April 1963 against Tottenham. Thanks to Opta for both of those stats.

We don't just do team stats here at 90min though. We also love a good player record.

For instance, you may be interested to know that Ollie Watkins became just the 10th player to score a Premier League hat trick against the Reds - and the first to do it since Dimitar Berbatov danced his way through Liverpool's defence in September 2010.

Then there's Adrian. Poor old, hapless Adrian. The blunder he made for Villa's first was the fifth error that has directly led to a goal in his Liverpool career so far. That's as many as Alisson has managed in 92 matches. Oh dear.