The Best Transfers on EFL Deadline Day - Ranked

If you were asked to summarise the EFL in one word then 'frantic' probably wouldn't be too far from the top of your list.

So when each manager is afforded just 24 hours to complete their final pieces of business (free-transfers aside) you can pretty much guarantee you're in for a day of utter madness - and that's exactly what we got.

Blackburn Rovers were the biggest movers of the day with no fewer than four new faces arriving at Ewood Park, while Premier League champions Liverpool took the opportunity to offload some of their youngsters as they went in search of regular football.

With the dust beginning to settle on another breathless deadline day, we take a look back at the best last-ditch deals and pick out our number one.

15. Jack Butland (Stoke to Crystal Palace - loan)

Jack Butland's nightmare spell at Stoke is over - for now | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Bear with us on this one...



Yes, he's been absolutely rubbish for a few years now and yes he can barely get into the squad of a struggling Stoke team. However, it wasn't so long ago Jack Butland was being talked of as a future England number one with a big-money move to Liverpool rumoured to be on the cards.



No-one with as much talent as Butland becomes a bad goalkeeper overnight, and a fresh start could be just what he needs to get his career back on track. Many will scoff at the deal but it could end up being a stroke of genius from Crystal Palace.

14. Aden Flint (Cardiff to Sheffield Wednesday - loan)

It wasn't so long ago that Aden Flint was a regular at the heart of an up and coming Bristol City side. However, two years on - following disastrous moves to Middlesbrough and Cardiff - the giant centre-back finds himself shipped out on loan as he goes in search of first-team football.



If Garry Monk can get the best out of Flint then he'll be a brilliant addition to Sheffield Wednesday's squad, and the chance to recapture the form of his Bristol City days could breathe life into his Cardiff career.

13. Jake Clarke-Salter (Chelsea to Birmingham - loan)

??'? ????, ???? ?????! ?



✍️ We are delighted to announce the return of Jake Clarke-Salter, who joins on loan for the remainder of the season. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 16, 2020

Having spent last season on loan with Birmingham, Jake Clarke-Salter should fit seamlessly into the current setup.



The Blues were short on centre-backs so the addition of the Chelsea youngster is a shrewd move, and with Aitor Karanka at the helm - a manager renowned for his defensive astuteness having shadowed José Mourinho at Real Madrid - the 23-year-old will no doubt develop immensely under the Spanish tactician.

12. Angus Gunn (Southampton to Stoke - loan)

? A new name between the sticks...



? Angus Gunn is a Potter!#SCFC ?⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) October 16, 2020

With Butland heading for Selhurst Park, Stoke were in need of goalkeeping reinforcements.



Angus Gunn enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence after making his Premier League debut a little over 18 months ago, however, similarly to the outgoing Butland, his confidence seems to have taken a knock and he now finds himself well down the pecking order at Southampton.



A temporary move offers him the chance to play regular football and could rejuvenate the 24-year-old's career.

11. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham to Bournemouth - loan)

We’ve left it late ?



A huge welcome to #afcb, @cameroncv2 ✍️ — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) October 16, 2020

Cameron Carter-Vickers was unlikely to be afforded a chance in the Tottenham starting XI and so a loan deal seems a smart move for all involved.



Bournemouth know exactly what they're getting in the 22-year-old - a youngster full of potential who knows the Championship after spending the last three seasons in the second tier, and Jason Tindall can be pleased to have bolstered his defensive arsenal with a quality operator.

10. Tom Trybull (Norwich to Blackburn - loan)

✍️ #Rovers are delighted to announce their second deal of the day with the signing of @TomTrybull from @NorwichCityFC on a season-long loan deal.#WeAreTogether ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jf67vT4Zgw — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 16, 2020

The first Blackburn new boy on our list.



Tom Trybull arrives on loan from fellow Championship side Norwich City and brings with him a wealth of experience after spells in the Bundesliga, the Eredivisie and the Premier League.



Having kept hold of a number of players who looked destined for moves back to the top flight, Norwich are well stocked in central midfield so the move makes sense from the Canaries' point of view, while Rovers are adding a consistent performer who knows what it takes to get out of the Championship.

9. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield to West Brom - £15m)

When the final whistle blew in the playoff final it was pretty much nailed on that Saïd Benrahma would never be seen in a Brentford shirt again. However, with just a few hours remaining of the transfer window he somehow still found himself at the club.



Failed medicals, rejected bids, re-negotiations - this transfer saga had the lot. But FINALLY, he's a West Ham player.



It's not the permanent deal that'd been expected, but it's still a great piece of business from the Hammers. The Algerian is a live wire around the box and will undoubtedly improve their attacking options.

3. Anthony Knockaert (Fulham to Nottingham Forest - loan)

Anthony Knockaert will be reunited with Chris Hughton at Forest | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

When Anthony Knockaert signed for Fulham in the Championship it had all the hallmarks of a fantastic purchase. However, for some reason it just didn't work out.



The Frenchman has been allowed to leave Craven Cottage on loan for the season, with newly appointed Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton jumping at the opportunity to be reunited with the former Brighton man.



If Hughton can help Knockaert rediscover the form he showed at the Seagulls he'll be a huge threat in the Championship.

2. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool to Blackburn Rovers - loan)

? What a #DeadlineDay!



✍️ #Rovers are delighted to announce the loan signing of Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott on a season-long loan deal.#WeAreTogether ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/B5mRRreEwi — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 16, 2020

There's no two ways about it, Blackburn won transfer deadline day.



Their acquisition of Harvey Elliott on a season-long loan is a superb addition to an already talented squad. Despite his first-team appearances being few and far between, the 17-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance and is surely destined for a career at the very top.



A season in the second tier could prove invaluable to his development and Blackburn know they're getting a quality player who can be a matchwinner on any given day.

1. Joe Rodon (Swansea to Tottenham - £11m plus add-ons)

And finally, the best piece of business on the EFL transfer deadline day.



Joe Rodon may be a name not too many people were familiar with until a few months ago, but he's been making waves in the Championship for a few seasons now.



The Welshman has all the qualities to go onto become a top quality centre-back, and while Swansea can be pleased with the lofty sum received for their academy graduate, Tottenham are gaining a brilliant prospect who even now will improve their defensive options.