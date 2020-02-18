 
The Biggest Overreactions to Liverpool's First Defeat Since the Dawn of Time

Yes, it's shocking I know, but after 154 days of football, a Liverpool team managed by Jürgen Klopp has lost a game and the reaction has been well...slightly over the top.

Whether you agree with Atlético Madrid's 'anti-football' or not, the Spanish side beat the runaway Premier League leaders 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night - so it's time to deal with it.

Jurgen Klopp

And many Reds supporters are staying positive, they are aware it is only a one-nil deficit, there is a second leg to play at Anfield and it is only their second loss of the entire season.

But, there were those who were utterly dismayed by the performance, who were calling for Klopp's head, and in the absurd world we live in, even #KloppOut was trending.


The man who has his side 25 points clear at the top of the ​Premier League, who guided them to a Champions League crown last May, is now being cut loose by fans after one narrow defeat.

Don't believe me? Take a look for yourselves...

There are a small army of ​Liverpool supporters who believed the German was totally out of his depth during Tuesday night's encounter... and that it is time for him to step down.

​​

​​

​​

Many believed that in spite of only losing by a single Saul Ñíguez goal that the Reds manager got his tactics horribly wrong and was outgunned by his opposite number, Diego Simeone. 

​​

​​

Even star man Trent Alexander-Arnold was coming in for some harsh criticism. It wasn't the defender's finest night in a Reds shirt but still...a tad harsh, wouldn't you agree?

Even Ballon d'Or runner up Virgil Van Dijk was coming in for some stick...


Source : 90min

