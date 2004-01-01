The candidates to replace Georginio Wijnaldum at Liverpool

It's hard to remember a time when Georginio Wijnaldum's Liverpool future wasn't a topic of conversation.

It feels like the Dutchman has been on his way out of Anfield for longer than he's actually been there, but with his current deal expiring in the summer and no contract agreement in the offing as it stands, it seems his Merseyside stay is genuinely about to end.

With the reliable midfielder potentially heading for pastures new, here's a look at the replacements Liverpool should be looking at over the coming months.

1. Renato Sanches (Lille)

After an underwhelming first spell in English football with Swansea, Renato Sanches has rebuilt his career in Ligue 1 with Lille.



Once dubbed a future superstar, the Portugal international's game has developed hugely since his failed Premier League stint, and his technical ability on the ball along with his energy and work rate mean he could be a solid replacement for Wijnaldum.

2. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

Piotr Zielinski looked to be heading for Merseyside back in 2016, only for Napoli to swoop in late on and convince the Poland international to remain in Italy.



The 26-year-old is noted for his ability to carry the ball from deep - something which may appeal to Jurgen Klopp with Naby Keita struggling to adapt to life in England.



Zielinski signed a new deal with Napoli just last year, meaning Liverpool will be forced to dig deep into their pockets if they're to secure the services of the midfielder.

3. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Florian Neuhaus has been a fixture in the Borussia Monchengladbach starting XI for a number of seasons now, and at just 23 years of age he's attracting interest from a number of top clubs.



Already with three caps for Germany to his name, Neuhaus' best attributes are his sublime passing ability and his nous in and around the final third.



The Monchengladbach man's rate of progression in recent seasons has been incredible, and he could prove to be an exciting project if that's the avenue Klopp looks to explore.

4. Yves Bissouma (Brighton)

Brighton have pretty much done the hard work when it comes to helping Yves Bissouma settle into English football.



The former Lille man struggled initially following his move from Ligue 1, but he's really started to flourish this season and has become an integral part of Graham Potter's side.



The Mali international won't offer as much going forward as Wijnaldum, but his combative style of play could help release the shackles of some of Liverpool's other midfielders.

5. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer was rumoured to be on Tottenham's wishlist during the January transfer window, and you can guarantee he won't come cheap if Liverpool decide to follow up their reported interest.



The Austria international is enjoying another fine campaign having notched 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season, and he'd be a quality addition to a Liverpool side who've become over-reliant on their front three.

6. Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese)

Rodrigo De Paul may not be a name you're particularly familiar with, but any followers of Serie A (or players of Football Manager for that matter) will certainly know who he is.



The Argentine can play in a number of different positions, is a constant goal threat, and is equally adept with either foot.



But don't be fooled into thinking he's just a luxury player who has to be left to his own devices, the Argentina international has a brilliant work rate and will never neglect his defensive duties.



In truth, he's brilliant.

7. Houssem Aouar (Lyon)

Courted by Arsenal last summer, Houssem Aouar is young, talented and has bags of potential.



The 22-year-old is far from an exact fit in terms of looking for a Wijnaldum replacement, though his ability to run with the ball and make an impact in the final third mean Klopp may well be tempted into trying to lure him to Anfield.



Aouar is likely to attract interest from a whole host of clubs this summer, and if Liverpool can secure his services he'd represent a major coup for the club.