The Clubs David Alaba Could Join After Bayern Munich - Ranked

Despite a glittering 12-year career in Bavaria that's seen him become a key figure in Bayern Munich's domestic dominance, it looks like Die Roten and David Alaba are set to part ways - in quite cold fashion, too.

Alaba has entered the final year of his contract and speculation has linked him with a move away from the German champions for a long time, but the most recent rumblings are that Bayern have now completely withdrawn a contract offer and decided that they will continue without him.

It's testament to the squad depth that Bayern have these days and a compliment to Alphonso Davies, who's made the left-back position his own under Hansi Flick, but it's strange to think that one of the most versatile and intelligent footballers in the game will be available on a free transfer.

Here's all the teams who are said to be in the hunt for Alaba, ranked by how likely they are to land him.

6. Barcelona

Barcelona's wage bill is simply far too high to accommodate Alaba | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Probability: 3/10



Barcelona have done some seriously poor business over the last few years. It's been a complete rollercoaster and it's literally impossible to work out the thought process - if any.



Alaba would be a solid signing for Ronald Koeman's side, but he doesn't exactly offer much in the way of adding youth to the defence being 28. His wages are also expected to be an issue, with La Blaugrana not able to fund them as they struggle with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

5. Juventus

Andrea Pirlo would make the most out of Alaba's versatility | Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Probability: 4/10



28 is by no means old and he would improve Juventus, but Alaba still wouldn't be a signing for the future, which seems to be the direction Andrea Pirlo is trying to take the club in.



They're also not the most attractive move out of his options these days, with the Old Lady looking seriously wobbly in both Italy and Europe and struggling financially due to coronavirus and their exorbitant wage bill.



Juve would love him, but they probably aren't his first choice.

4. Paris Saint-Germain

Alaba would add cutting edge quality to an almost there PSG side | SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/Getty Images

Probability: 4/10



There hasn't been an awful lot of speculation linking Alaba with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but, let's be realistic, money talks.



If Les Parisiens can offer him a mouth-watering contract which allows him to win French titles for fun, live in an endlessly cool city and earn a load of money while doing so, it's hard to say no. Alaba is much better than that, though, and in his peak years needs more competition.



Again, could be key to pushing them onto European success, but may well be tempted by other clubs.

3. Liverpool

Liverpool would be sacrificing a short-term solution to sign Alaba | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Probability: 5/10



Liverpool are desperate to find cover for the injured Virgil van Dijk, and cover doesn't come much better than Alaba.



Thing is, signing Alaba on a pre-contract means he wouldn't actually arrive at Anfield until next season, by which point Van Dijk will be back. Signing him to partner the Dutchman is just as good an option, but the Reds also need a more immediate fix.



As evidenced by the signing of Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool aren't afraid to make their move if a quality player becomes available, so it could happen, but there's a more short-term solution needed first.

2. Manchester City

City could do with a world class left back | Pool/Getty Images

Probability: 6/10



David Alaba to Manchester City feels like the transfer that you're sure happened at some point, but hasn't - yet.



He's been linked with a move to City for what feels like an eternity and they could benefit from his excellence at left-back, but uncertainty surrounding Pep Guardiola combined with a preference to head to Spain could see them miss out.



Again, though, money talks and so does playing in the Premier League with some of the best players in the world. Not out of the race.

1. Real Madrid

Real Madrid are currently leading the race to sign Alaba | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Probability: 8/10



Los Blancos are being touted as being in pole position to land Alaba should he leave Bayern, and it's a move that would make sense.



He'd shore up a shaky defence and could even slot into a midfield role, helping to phase out more senior figures. Alaba would no doubt blend seamlessly into the setup at Real Madrid and they love a marquee signing almost as much as Gareth Bale loves golf.



If he wants it, the move would surely be his.