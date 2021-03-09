The contenders to replace Joachim Low as Germany manager - ranked

After almost 15 years at the helm, Germany manager Joachim Low has announced he will step down from his role after the European Championships this summer.

With mainstays of Die Mannschaft squad such as Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller in the twilight of their careers, the new man through the door is likely to be tasked with embarking on a period of transition - though that's not to say he'll be faced with a lack of options.

Joachim #Löw will step down as national team head coach after @EURO2020. pic.twitter.com/t4OuyQmaSC — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 9, 2021

With Germany looking to bounce back from their abject showing at the 2018 World Cup, here's 90min's look at the managers in the running for the top job - ranking them from least to most likely, because of course we have.

7. Arsene Wenger

Could Arsene Wenger be in line for the job? | Simon Hofmann/Getty Images

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has managed to keep himself relevant since his Gunners departure by turning up looking dapper at award ceremonies, claiming he once tried to sign every Ballon d'Or winner ever and concocting ludicrous offside rule suggestions.



The Frenchman has been linked with the Germany job in the past, and the chance to take on a top international role in which he'd be tasked with bringing through the next generation of German stars could appeal to a manager renowned for his desire to give youth a chance.

6. Marcus Sorg

Marcus Sorg has been assistant to Low since 2016 | DANIEL ROLAND/Getty Images

Marcus Sorg has been Low's assistant at Germany since 2016, and prior to that he enjoyed a three-year spell as the country's Under-19 coach.



Die Mannschaft have previously looked to promote from within - with Low himself making the step up from assistant manager back in 2006 - and they could look to adopt the same tactic in a bid to stick with a boss whose worked with and knows the majority of the players he'll be working with.

5. Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick left his post as RB Leipzig manager in 2019 | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

If Germany are looking for an experienced head who knows the German game, then this might just be their man.



Ralf Rangnick has been managing in the German game since football was invented, and he's evidently looking to get back into the managerial game following his failed move to AC Milan last year.



He's previously worked with a number of players who are currently regulars in the German side, and Rangnick could be the perfect mix of familiarity and experience that they're looking for.

4. Jurgen Klinsmann

Jurgen Klinsmann was Germany boss between 2006-2008 | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

They say never go back, but Jurgen Klinsmann's name is invariably been mentioned whenever speculation regarding Joachim Low's future has circulated.



The former USA boss took charge of Germany in 2004 and oversaw their fantastic run to the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup, before they were knocked out by eventual winners Italy.



Since leaving his post at Hertha BSC last year he's been out of work and could be on the German FA's shortlist.

3. Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann is one of the up and coming coaches in European football | Boris Streubel/Getty Images

It's difficult to envisage Julian Nagelsmann leaving RB Leipzig and not going to one of European football's big hitters, but you can't underestimate the pulling power of the German national team.



When the shortlist is drawn up for the next Germany boss you can absolutely guarantee Nagelsmann's name will be on it, and with enough persuading they might just be able to tempt the up and coming coach into taking the reins.

2. Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is enduring a frustrating time at Liverpool right now | Pool/Getty Images

12 months ago you'd have laughed at the suggestion Jurgen Klopp could be the next Germany manager, but it doesn't look such a silly idea now.



The Liverpool boss has insisted he doesn't need a break from the relentless pressure that comes with managing such a huge club, but the Reds' results do little to suggest that's the case.



Klopp has refused to rule out the possibility of managing Germany when asked about it in the past, giving the following response back in 2018: “If I am asked one day and I am available then I would think about it."



Alright, so he's not available at the moment, but that doesn't mean he won't be in the summer...

1. Stefan Kuntz

Stefan Kuntz has been manager of the Germany Under-21 side since 2016 | Martin Rose/Getty Images

You can speculate over as many big-name managers as you like, the fact of the matter is they'll probably promote from within.



Stefan Kuntz has been coach of the Germany Under-21 side since 2016, leading them to glory at the Under-21 European Championships in 2017 before narrowly missing out in the 2019 final of the competition at the hands of Spain.



Having worked with some of the players who are now regulars in the senior side and having proven his capabilities as a coach, it's difficult to see the German FA looking past their Under-21 boss.