The last time Manchester United & Liverpool were level on points at the top

Manchester United and Liverpool and the two most decorated sides in English football, and yet - weirdly - since the Premier League's inception in 1992, you'd do well to recall a genuine title race between the pair.

In the 28 seasons to have gone before this, only once have the two footballing behemoths both finished in the top two - when Sir Alex Ferguson's side pipped the Merseysiders to the top-flight crown back in 2008/09.

For large swathes of the last three decades, Liverpool and Manchester United have been sliding doors, passing like giant ships in the night, whatever other rubbish metaphor you can think of that basically just says 'as soon as one gets good, the other gets rubbish'.

United are level on points with Liverpool after their win over Villa | LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/Getty Images

But hello, what fresh hell is this? THEY'RE BOTH GOOD NOW?! Well, that may be a bit of a stretch, but the table doesn't lie, and the fact is they're currently top of an underwhelming bunch.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp's respective sides have both taken 33 points from their 16 Premier League outings so far this season, with the latter sitting top by virtue of goal difference.

With other teams in the league holding games in hand due to coronavirus postponements, it's more than likely that they won't be the only side's vying for the title this year, but you'd be a miserable football fan if you weren't at least a little excited at the prospect of the two biggest clubs in England renewing their rivalry at the top of the table.

So just when was the last time the pair were level on points in the Premier League? And don't try and be clever and say 'at the start of every season lol' - we're talking once the season has kicked off.

Of course both sides were level on three points after the first gameweek of the 2019/20 season - after Liverpool thumped Norwich 4-1 and the Red Devils went one better in beating Chelsea 4-0 - but the similarities in their respective campaigns ended there as Liverpool decided to steamroll the league, dropping just two points in the first 27 games (United were a tad more 'wasteful').

But ignoring points at which the table was still in its infancy, the last time the two sides had exactly the same points, Tinchy Stryder and N-Dubz topped the UK music chart with 'Number One', Wayne Rooney's hairline was all his own work and Federico Macheda was the heir (not hair) apparent at Old Trafford.

9 May 2009 was the date for those of you trying to work it out, meaning United and Liverpool haven't been at the top of the table together for over 11 years.

Nemanja Vidic and Steven Gerrard battle it out back in 2009 | ANDREW YATES/Getty Images

The pair had been on the same amount of points a few weeks prior after the 'Andrey Arshavin' game, with the little Russian bagging four goals at Afield to seriously damage Liverpool's title credentials in a 4-4 draw.

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard inspired 3-0 over West Ham a few weeks later saw them yet again rein in the defending champions, though United's two games in hand meant they were now firm favourites.

And so it turned out; Ferguson's side would drop just two points in their final four league games as they clinched their 18th league title, equalling Liverpool's record.

Sir Alex Ferguson celebrates with the Premier League trophy in 2009 | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Could this finally be the year that we see the two north west powerhouses battling it out at the top of the table once again?

Put aside any dislike you might have for either club - it would be glorious to see.