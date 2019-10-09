The Latest on Harry Wilson's Future at Liverpool & Where He Would Prefer to Play Next Season

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, who is currently on a season-long loan at Bournemouth, remains hopeful of continuing his career at Anfield, despite fierce competition for places.

The 22-year-old's form has been a bright spark in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Cherries, with Eddie Howe's currently sitting in the relegation zone on goal difference.

However, Wilson's spell at the Vitality Stadium is only a temporary one for now, and it appears that he has his heart set on a return to Merseyside.

That's according to Bournemouth Echo correspondent Tom Crocker at least, who revealed on the Blood Red podcast that Wilson would relish another opportunity at Anfield, admitting that Bournemouth would have to stay up to have any chance of keeping hold of him next season.

"Bournemouth are going to have to be in the Premier League to have any chance at all of [him coming back for another season, or making a permanent switch]," Crocker remarked.

"For him, he'd love to go back and play for Liverpool if he can but you look at the squad they have got there and it looks pretty tricky.”

11 - Since the start of last season, Harry Wilson has scored more goals from outside the box than any other player in the top four tiers of English football (11 in all competitions). Laser. pic.twitter.com/9cRPpOAHTL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 25, 2019

Wilson has picked up where he left off last season after playing a starring role in Derby County's run to the Championship playoff final last season. He has scored seven times for Bournemouth and Crocker went on to indicate that those numbers do make him a viable option for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool next season.

"He's improved a lot this season and he could go back and make an impact,” Crocker added. "Bournemouth, if they could find a way to get him in they would look at it.





"But if they go down, there is next to no chance.”

With the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations set to be played between January and February, Wilson would at present be competing with Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi for the right to replace Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, who will be away with Egypt and Senegal, should they qualify as expected.

The Welshman's goal return - bettered only by namesake Callum - suggests he is capable, with his accuracy and consistency from set-pieces a particular standout quality. Wilson was ineligible to play at Anfield in the recent 2-1 defeat, but Bournemouth will likely slot him straight back into the side for next weekend's home game with Crystal Palace.