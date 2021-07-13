The latest on Youri Tielemans' Leicester future & interest from Liverpool

Leicester remain hopeful of securing the future of key midfielder Youri Tielamans with a new contract, but the player’s camp remain open to other options, with Liverpool now linked with the Belgium international.

Tielemans has resurrected his career with the Foxes following a disappointing spell at Monaco, making the move to the King Power Stadium in January 2019, initially on loan.

He has since been a key reason why Leicester have qualified for the Europa League two years in a row and scored the winner in last season’s FA Cup final against Chelsea in May.

Leicester want Tielemans to sign a new contract | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tielemans, 24, has another two years left on his current contract and Leicester are under no immediate pressure to sell, but The Athletic notes that the club ‘hope to settle his future soon’ with the offer of a new deal that would make him one of the club’s highest paid players.

His representatives, however, have ‘not ruled out speaking to other clubs’, even though they insist that their client is perfectly happy with the Foxes and enjoys playing for Brendan Rodgers.

The sudden surge of Liverpool links appears to be hollow and exaggerated. One headline in the British press reads, ‘Youri Tielemans 'pushing for £64m move to Liverpool’’. That report cites Voetbal24 in Belgium, which in turn cites un-named ‘British media reports’.

It is a transfer circle, but other UK publications have still jumped on the same rather muddied trail.

But while it seems unlikely that Tielemans is actually ‘pushing’ for a move, that isn’t to say that there isn’t still some interest from Liverpool.

He weighing up his options. He’s currently on holiday. Leicester have offered him a new deal. Liverpool have had him on the list for several years, but they haven’t made the concrete move (as yet). — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) July 14, 2021

Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur supports The Athletic’s assertion that Tielemans is at least considering other options beyond Leicester, and claims that Liverpool have had him on a list of potential targets for ‘several years’ already.

However, the key detail is that there has been no ‘concrete’ approach from the Reds at this time.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!