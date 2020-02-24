The Leaked Nike Liverpool Goalkeeper Shirt Alisson Becker Will Wear Next Season

​ Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to have yellow and grey kits to wear next season, the first of the club’s lucrative new multi-year partnership with Nike.





The Brazilian has often worn all black this season, with green also a goalkeeper colour used in the final year of the expiring New Balance deal. But there will be a fully fresh look in 2020/21.

Footy Headlines have shared an image of the leaked yellow goalkeeper jersey, although it is not yet known whether it will be the primary or secondary kit.

The pattern designed is expected to be based on a Nike template and could be almost identical for the next England goalkeeper shirt that was due to be released for Euro 2020.

The yellow Liverpool shirt will feature a round black neck, with a black Nike swoosh and monochrome club badge featuring the initials L.F.C. underneath. The Standard Chartered branding also features in all-black.

Less is currently known about the other expected new Liverpool goalkeeper shirt other than it will be a shade of dark grey, featuring white and black trim and detail.

Leaked Nike Liverpool home, away and third kits have already surfaced online in recent months. The away kit (below) in particular has been widely pictured, with images of what appear to be physical prototype jerseys as opposed to computer designs or concepts.

Although Liverpool’s contract with Nike had been due to begin in June, the indefinite extension of the 2019/20 season will mean that the Reds continue to wear New Balance kits until the conclusion of the campaign, with Nike only taking over when the season has fully concluded.

As things stand, it remains unclear when Premier League football will resume – it will only go ahead when the government deems it safe – but it has been rumoured there could be as little as two weeks between the end of 2019/20 and the start of 2020/21.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!