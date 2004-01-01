The Liverpool lineup that should face Leeds on Monday

Liverpool continue their top four charge in the Premier League with a trip to in-form Leeds on Monday night.

The Reds' title defence has been extremely disappointing but there is still hope for Champions League qualification, despite the crushing amount of injuries that have hampered the season for a number of their players.

Leeds recently stunned expected champions Manchester City and their gung-ho approach should help make Monday's fixture an exciting watch.

Here's the Liverpool side that should take to the field at Elland Road.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alexander-Arnold has attracted criticism this season | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - Couldn't keep out Ollie Watkins' strike in the win over Aston Villa but did manage a clean sheet against Real Madrid in midweek, making a few saves in the process.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The first leg against Real aside, Alexander-Arnold's recent performances have been encouraging. Not to his 2019/20 standard, but his attacking output has been better.



Nat Phillips (CB) - Roughly the 21st choice centre-back in the Liverpool squad at the start of the season, Phillips has had to step in at a very difficult time for the Reds. In fairness, he'll likely get a decent move in the summer transfer window.



Ozan Kabak (CB) - Kabak's showings for Liverpool have been up and down since his January move, but he was decent enough in Wednesday's clash with Real. Was sacrificed with an hour gone in favour of a more attacking approach.



Andy Robertson (LB) - One of the few Liverpool players who will come out of the season with some decent credit. Robertson's attacking output has dropped similarly to Alexander-Arnold, though he still has five assists in the Premier League.

2. Midfielders

Thiago is yet to find his groove at Liverpool | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Fabinho (DM) - The player who gives Liverpool balance, Fabinho has been sorely missed in midfield when he's had to deputise in defence or been injured. His return to his regular position has definitely helped the Reds in recent weeks.



Thiago (CM) - Some have expected more from Thiago this season, given his blockbuster campaign with Bayern Munich last time out, but it's been a difficult campaign for him to establish himself. Better performances will come next year, but Thiago should get another start on Monday night regardless.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - It's still very uncertain whether or not Wijnaldum will be at Anfield next season, but either way we haven't seen too many exceptional performances from the Dutchman this season. It's just the two Premier League goals for him so far.

3. Forwards

Salah is going for the Premier League Golden Boot | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Liverpool may have no more trophies left to fight for, but Salah is right up there with the league's top scorers. He's currently behind only Harry Kane, who's ahead by two as things currently stand.



Diogo Jota (ST) - Jota has been a revelation of a signing for Liverpool, providing the clinical edge in attack when players like Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have floundered. Should come into the starting XI.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Has been disappointing in 2020/21 so far, lacking the explosive power that made him so excellent in front of goal last season.