The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Ajax

Liverpool's opening encounter in Group D of the Champions League sees them travel to Amsterdam to take on Dutch giants Ajax.

Last season's Premier League champions go into the fixture on the back of a three-game winless streak, conceding nine goals in that time.

FC Midtjylland host Atalanta in the other fixture in the group as many expect it to be a three-horse race for the qualifying places.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Adrian is set to deputise for the injured Alisson once again | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Adrian (GK) - Alisson Becker is expected to be ruled out through injury until the end of the month, so Adrian will continue to deputise between the sticks in his absence. It could be a nervy few weeks.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The 22-year-old full-back has become one of the first names on the team sheet. The local hero has six Champions League assists to date.



Fabinho (CB) - With Virgil van Dijk expected to be out for the majority of the season and the perma-injured Joel Matip a doubt, Fabinho may find himself at the heart of defence for much of 2020/21.



Joe Gomez (CB) - In Van Dijk's absence, Liverpool will rely heavily on Joe Gomez, and it's a perfect opportunity for the England international to show his true quality.



Andy Robertson (LB) - The Scotland international is a reliable performer for the 2019/20 Premier League champions, while he bagged his first ever Champions League goal last season.

2. Midfielders

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is expected to play at the base of the midfield | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson (DM) - Summer signing Thiago is a serious doubt for Wednesday's encounter after being on the receiving end of a robust Richarlison challenge over the weekend, and with Fabinho filling in at centre-half, it will likely fall to Jordan Henderson to play the holding role at the base of Liverpool's midfield.



Georgino Wijnaldum (CM) - The Netherlands international was linked with a move to Barcelona over the summer but, Klopp must be grateful he stayed put given the current injury crisis at Anfield.



Naby Keita (CM) - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is another long-term absentee through injury, and even Keita is a doubt for the midweek fixture but, if he's recovered in time, the £54m man is expected to line up in Liverpool's engine room. If not, veteran James Milner could make his first start of 2020/21.

3. Forwards

Salah has been in fine form for Liverpool in the Premier League this season | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - The Egyptian forward has been in exceptional form for Liverpool this season, bagging six goals in his first five games of the new Premier League campaign. He has 22 goals in 48 Champions League outings.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - He's yet to get on the scoresheet so far in 2020/21, but the 29-year-old striker does far more for his team than put the ball in the back of the net. The Brazil international is likely to resume his place in the starting XI, ahead of Divock Origi or Takumi Minamino.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Like teammate Salah, Mane has been in great goalscoring form in the early stages of the new campaign with four in four games in the English top flight.