The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Ajax

Liverpool can secure qualification from Group D on Tuesday night as they host Ajax at Anfield in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side were made to wait for qualification to the last 16 after succumbing 2-0 to Atalanta in their last outing.

It was a tightly fought 1-0 win for Liverpool last time these two sides met back in October, and while the Reds will be hoping for a better performance on home soil, any victory will do.

Here's the side Klopp should name for Tuesday night's game

1. Goalkeepers & Defenders

Fabinho has been Mr Versatile for Liverpool this season and has done well when filling in at centre-back. | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - Alisson has offered stability between the sticks since coming back from injury and will no doubt be in Liverpool's goal once again for a European night at Anfield.



Neco Williams (RB) - The youngster was hauled off at half-time in Liverpool's last game against Brighton after giving a way a penalty in the first half. James Milner's injury means Klopp has little alternative currently.



Joel Matip (CB) - Matip has look assured in Liverpool's backline, despite his own fitness issues and the fact that he has been forced to play with several centre-back partners.



Fabinho (CB) - The Brazilian has given a good account of himself since being forced to deputise at centre-back. He reads the game well and has kept a number of high profile strikers at bay so far this season.



Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - Andy Robertson may well be given a well-earned rest, allowing Tsimikas another run out. The 24-year-old is yet to make a Premier League appearances but played over an hour of the defeat to Atalanta.

2. Midfielders

Curtis Jones has started frequently in the Champions League this season for Liverpool. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Curtis Jones (CM) - The Liverpool academy graduate has seen his playing time increase a lot this season and he has featured in three of Liverpool's four Champions League games so far. With the amount of injuries Liverpool have sustained this season, he will likely get another chance in the starting XI.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - The Liverpool captain was brought on at half-time in Liverpool's last game as Klopp was keen for the midfielder to get his team going. Liverpool always play better when he plays and qualification to the round of 16 is at stake for his side on Tuesday.



Gini Wijnaldum (CM) - Wijnaldumput in a strong performance against Brighton but his efforts often go under the radar. His endless running and pressing of the ball show why Klopp has so much faith in him. He started an amazing 37 Premier League games for Liverpool last season.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah only played 64 minutes at the weekend and should be well rested. | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Salah was visibly annoyed at being substituted at the weekend and will no doubt be feeling the pressure after Diogo Jota's recent scoring run. He will be keen to get on the score sheet and wrestle back some of the lime light.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Questions have been asked of the Brazilian this season and his goal against Leicester recently will be a huge boost to his confidence. He looked very sharp at the weekend and often gives a good account of himself in the Champions League.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Mane is often Liverpool's most dangerous player and loves a goal in the Champions League. He only featured as a substitute at the weekend and will have fresh legs heading into Tuesday's game.