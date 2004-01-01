The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Arsenal

Liverpool head to London on Wednesday night to take on Arsenal at the Emirates for their fifth game as Premier League champions.





With the league already wrapped up, the Reds will have set their sights on matching Manchester City's record of 100 points in a season. After a minor blip in the form of a home draw to Burnley at the weekend, Jurgen Klopp's side have a chance to return to winning ways against the stagnating Gunners.





Here's how the Reds should lineup on Wednesday.





1. Goalkeepers & Defenders Alisson punches the ball against Burnley Alisson (GK) - Despite missing nearly two months of Premier League action at the start of the season, Alisson has 13 clean sheets to his name - the third most in the league - and has been an integral part of Liverpool's recent successes.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Having been rested at the weekend, TAA is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday night. The dynamic full back has revolutionised his position, contributing 12 Premier League assists this term from defence. Only Kevin De Bruyne has more.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Captaining the squad in the absence of Jordan Henderson and James Milner, Van Dijk provides a calm and composed aura to Liverpool's lineup. The reigning PFA Players' Player of the Year has been imperious in defence for the Reds this season.



Joe Gomez (CB) - When the England international is paired with Van Dijk, the results are extraordinary. Gomez utilises his pace and athleticism to complement his partner and mentor in defence.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - Similar in style to his right-sided teammate, Robertson loves to bomb down the left and contribute to attacking phases of play. The Scotland international captain has made 33 Premier League starts this term for the Reds.



2. Midfielders Keita came on as a substitute on Saturday Fabinho (DM) - Since recovering from a mid-season ligament injury, Fabinho, in his second season at the club, has settled into a more regular starting role. His hard work and tenacity has been a massive part of Liverpool's recent triumphs.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - The Netherlands international will be looking to bounce back from a lacklustre performance against Burnley. With Henderson and Milner out, Wijnaldum's experience and dynamism may prove vital in overcoming the Gunners.



Naby Keita (CM) - Youngster Curtis Jones was given a run out at the weekend but expect Keita to reclaim a place in the starting lineup. The Guinean midfielder impressed in the wins over Brighton and Aston Villa, and the absence of Hendo and Milner grants him the stage to shine.

