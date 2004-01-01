The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Arsenal

Liverpool continue their defence of the Premier League title when they welcome Arsenal to Anfield on Monday.

It's been a fine start to the season for Jurgen Klopp's men. After avoiding a potential banana skin on the opening day against Leeds United, the Reds produced a dominant performance at Stamford Bridge as they defeated a ten-man Chelsea 2-0. They followed this up with an emphatic 7-2 victory over Lincoln City in the EFL Cup.

However, they'll come up against an Arsenal side that also boasts a 100% record. The Gunners have picked up wins over Fulham, West Ham United, and Leicester City so far, as well as beating Monday's opponents on penalties in the Community Shield in August. It promises to be a tough contest for the champions.

Here is the lineup that Klopp could name to face Mikel Arteta's side.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Alisson (GK) - Fresh from his penalty save against Chelsea last weekend, the Brazilian is a certainty to start.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The youngster needs just five more appearances to hit 100 in the Premier League. In the previous 95, he has six goals and 26 assists.



Fabinho (CB) - With the fitness of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip still uncertain, Fabinho will likely play as a makeshift centre-back again. The 26-year-old earned a lot of praise for his performance against Chelsea.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The Dutchman was the only player for Liverpool to start both of the last two fixtures, playing alongside Rhys Williams for the first half on Thursday before being replaced at half-time.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - The Scotsman failed to register a goal or an assist against Chelsea, ending a run of six Premier League games in a row with an attacking return.

2. Midfielders

Jordan Henderson (CM) - With Fabinho likely to line up in defence again, it could be up to Henderson to offer some steel in midfield. The club captain's superb through ball led to Andreas Christensen's pivotal red card just before half time.



Thiago (CM) - The Spaniard came off the bench for his debut last weekend and made an instant impact, completing more passes than anyone in the Chelsea side despite playing only 45 minutes.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Wijnaldum's next league appearance will be his 400th career league outing. The former Newcastle man's future is still unclear, having rejected Liverpool's latest contract offer.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - The Egyptian has scored every time he's faced the Gunners at Anfield. He's just three goals off hitting the century mark for Liverpool.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - The former Hoffenheim forward faces his favourite opponents on Monday. Firmino has bagged eight goals against Arsenal, including a hat-trick in December 2018.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Mane rounded off a sensational move from the front three to nod Liverpool ahead at Stamford Bridge, before capitalising on a glaring Kepa Arrizabalaga error to seal his brace.