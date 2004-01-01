The Liverpool lineup that should start against Arsenal

A return to winning form put a nice full stop on things for Liverpool just before the international break, but they'll have to be back at their best when they return to Premier League action this weekend.

A trip to Arsenal awaits for Jurgen Klopp's team and while a midweek visit to the Bernabeu could prove to be a distraction, the Reds will have to put that out of their minds to get the job done at the Emirates.

It's been a hard ground for Liverpool to win at in recent years. They haven't actually picked up an away win against the Gunners since Brendan Rodgers' side won 4-3 there in 2016, but that may have to end now if they are to stand any chance of clawing back a Champions League spot this season.

Here is the team Klopp should pick for the trip to North London.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson punches clear against Wolves | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - It's been a long and difficult season for the Brazilian but a couple of clean sheets in his last two appearances seem to have done him the world of good.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - It was a shame to see the right-back dropped from the England squad but every cloud has a silver lining. He's had a much-needed rest and should be fresh as a daisy for the trip to London.



Nat Phillips (CB) - There have been some critics of his performances this season but Phillips was commanding in wins over Leipzig and Wolves. He leads Liverpool for aerial duels this season and deserves to keep his spot.



Ozan Kabak (CB) - Phillips and Kabak aren't the long-term solution for Liverpool but they've provided some stability after months of defensive turbulence. They should not be broken up at any cost.



Andy Robertson (LB) - The Scotland captain played every single minute for his country during the break but four games in eight days is small change to the relentless engine that is Andrew Henry Robertson.

2. Midfielders

Wijnaldum in action against Wolves | Pool/Getty Images

Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Relish him while you can because it doesn't seem like he'll be here for long. What a bloody player.



Fabinho (CM) - His return to the base of midfield has been such a calming influence. He'll have a game on his hands against Martin Odegaard but that's nothing he can't handle if he is on his game.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - Perhaps to Klopp's relief, Thiago didn't start a single game for Spain during the break, so there will be no reservations about throwing him straight back in here.

3. Forwards

Diogo Jota celebrates with Sadio Mane | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - The Premier League's joint top scorer hasn't netted for five league games now but goals in each leg against Leipzig suggest that run is a bit of a misnomer. Absolutely indispensable.



Diogo Jota (CF) - Did I accidentally type Roberto Firmino in here the first time, just out of muscle memory? You better believe it. There's still a lot of love for the Brazilian, but Jota netted the winner against Wolves last time out and looks as if he's done enough to pip Firmino to the post for now...unless there's a surprise change of shape on the cards.



Sadio Mane (LW) - It's been a slow season for the Senegalese but he laid on Jota for the winner at the Molineux and we all know what he has up his locker.