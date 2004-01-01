The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Arsenal in the Community Shield

Liverpool start the 2020/21 season in the Community Shield, just five weeks on from their last game of their title-winning campaign.

The Reds travel to Wembley as strong favourites, having finished a whopping 43 points ahead of Arsenal.

However, it would be naive of them to expect an easy ride. The Gunners have won the Community Shield three times in the last six seasons, and came out on top when the two sides last met in July.

When it comes to the Community Shield, it's important to remember the golden rule: if you win it, it's a major trophy; if you don't, it's a glorified friendly.

Here is the side that Jurgen Klopp could name for Saturday's fixture.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Alisson (GK) - Barring any last-minute freak accidents, Alisson will keep his place in the Liverpool starting lineup, having established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.



Neco Williams (RB) - Trent Alexander-Arnold did not travel with the Reds on their preseason trip to Austria, and is unlikely to feature. This leaves the right-back spot open to 19-year-old Neco Williams, who made 11 appearances last season.



Joe Gomez (CB) - With Joel Matip doubtful, expect Joe Gomez to lineup alongside Virgil van Dijk. The Englishman is still awaiting his first professional career goal.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The Ballon d'Or runner-up will have bad memories from his last fixture against Arsenal, after his under hit back-pass allowed Alexandre Lacazette to equalise at the Emirates.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - The former Hull City man will be looking to pick up where he left off last season. Robertson has scored or assisted in each of his last five competitive games.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho (CM) - The Brazilian was part of the Monaco side that knocked Arsenal out of the Champions League in 2015, alongside the likes of Bernardo Silva and Anthony Martial.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - The 29-year-old has just a year left on his current contract, while his future - amid the Thiago Alcantara links - has been the source of much speculation.



Naby Keita (CM) - Keita has struggled to nail down a regular spot under Jurgen Klopp, but Saturday's fixture provides the Guinean with an opportunity to show what he can do, with Jordan Henderson unlikely to be risked from the start.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - The two-time Golden Boot-winning Egyptian has been a revelation since coming to Anfield in 2017. Salah is just six goals off his 100th for Liverpool.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Having had his worst goalscoring season in the league since signing for Liverpool in 2015, Firmino will be looking to silence the doubters on Saturday - against the side that he has scored the most against in the Premier League.



Sadio Mane (LW) - The Senegalese winger scored the opening goal when the two sides last met.