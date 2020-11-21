The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Atalanta

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be back in Champions League action on Wednesday when they welcome Atalanta to Anfield.

The Serie A side were no match for Liverpool last time out, with the Reds roaring to a stunning 5-0 victory before the international break, but that was before the injuries really kicked in.

There are a few walking wounded in Liverpool's current squad, so let's see who should get the nod on Wednesday.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson will be expecting a tough evening | Pool/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - Probably the easiest choice of all. Despite losing 5-0 last time out, Atalanta still pose a real threat, and Alisson will be vital to Liverpool's chances of victory.



Neco Williams (RB) - Trent Alexander-Arnold remains out, so it's time for young Williams to return to the starting lineup.



Joel Matip (CB) - In an ideal world, Matip would probably get a rest for this one. But with Fabinho only recently returning from a hamstring injury, the Cameroonian will likely have to soldier on.



Rhys Williams (CB) - With Nat Phillips not in the European squad, Klopp will hope that Williams has recovered from his knock in time to feature here.



Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - Andy Robertson could do with a rest after an injury scare during the international break, so this is the perfect chance for Tsimikas to come back in.

2. Midfielders

Jones is emerging as a real star | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - We need a deep midfielder, and with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both missing out, the responsibility should fall to Wijnaldum, who impressed in that role against Leicester.



Curtis Jones (CM) - If anyone can handle the hectic schedule, it's 19-year-old Jones, who already looks like he could be a key player for Liverpool this season.



James Milner (CM) - With Naby Keita picking up an injury, we're running out of midfielders, so let's hope the undying stamina of Milner will help him survive another 90 minutes.

3. Forwards

Salah has recovered from COVID-19 | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Salah has recovered from COVID-19 and has been back in training for a few days, so the Egyptian should be raring to go on his return to the team.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Firmino was outstanding in the 3-0 win over Leicester and could have added to his one goal on the day. He deserves the to keep his place, much to the chagrin of Divock Origi.



Diogo Jota (LW) - Sadio Mane looked tired against Leicester and could be rested here, particularly with Jota on track to become the most prolific player in the history of football. Pele who?

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!