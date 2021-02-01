The Liverpool lineup that should start against Brighton

Liverpool can make it three Premier League wins in a row with victory against Brighton on Wednesday night, piling the pressure on both Manchester sides as they fight to get back into the title picture.

It's been a rocky season for the current Premier League champions, who have failed to mount the same impressive form as they did last season with injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez causing a severe defensive headache.

They have regrouped, however, and stayed in the fight in a season that remains open as ever. With defensive reinforcements arriving in the January transfer window in the form of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, there is a lot to be optimistic about regarding the Reds.

It’s official! ?@ozankabak4 joins us on loan from @s04 until the end of the season ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2021

While they sit just above the relegation zone, Brighton beat Tottenham at the AMEX last time out and will be no pushovers.

Galvanised by new signings, here's how Jurgen Klopp's side could look on Wednesday.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Henderson will retain his place at the back with Fabinho and Joel Matip injured | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - The experienced head at the back, Alisson has dealt with injury issues of his own but is vital now fully fit, even more so considering the current injury situation.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Alexander-Arnold hasn't enjoyed his strongest season but has shown glimpses of what he does best in recent weeks. His switch to Xherdan Shaqiri in the build-up to that Liverpool goal was sublime.



Jordan Henderson (CB) - Despite the Reds bringing in two new central defenders, Klopp won't be naive enough to throw either of them into the deep end having signed on deadline day. Henderson resumes at centre back.



Nathaniel Phillips (CB) - Phillips looked much more comfortable against West Ham and swept up cleanly and efficiently for his side. After a stop-start season, he looks to have found his rhythm.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - Robertson leads the way for chances created by defenders in the league this season. He keeps his place in the XI.

2. Midfielders

Thiago will start again | Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Thiago (CM) - The Spaniard is growing into the role at Liverpool having finally been able to put together a consistent run of games. With Henderson still filling in at the back, the onus is on him to pull the strings.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - The utility man has stepped up massively with Klopp having to do so much chopping and changing. Wijnaldum is keeping the ship steady with tireless performances and must do so again.



Xherdan Shaqiri (CM) - The man who laid it on a plate for Mohamed Salah to finish off the counter attack against West Ham, Shaqiri earns a start. With Diogo Jota still out, every minute he plays is absolutely vital to his future.

3. Forwards

Salah celebrates with Shaqiri | Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - A brace against the Hammers at the weekend makes it 115 Liverpool goals in 182 games for Salah. An incredible feat made even better knowing the Egyptian has found scintillating form once more.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Firmino's role is a difficult one. When on it, the Brazilian is unstoppable, but when he isn't, he brings down the entire front three. Klopp loaning out Takumi Minamino to Southampton gives him time to stake his claim once more.



Sadio Mane (LW) - The Senegal international missed out on the win at West Ham due to injury, but could be available once again against Brighton.