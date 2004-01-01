The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Chelsea

Liverpool will hope to return to winning ways when they host Chelsea on Wednesday night, after suffering a defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Wednesday night.





Sure, there's nothing to worry about - as they've already won the Premier League - but their performance at the Emirates Stadium was uncharacteristically poor, and they'll be determined to finish off their campaign strongly. And what better way to celebrate lifting the title at Anfield, than to beat Chelsea - who have been riding high in the league and FA Cup of late.





Here's how the Reds should line up on Wednesday.





1. Goalkeeper & Defenders Virgil van Dijk is expected to bounce back from his error-strewn display at Arsenal Alisson Becker (GK) - Having been at fault for Arsenal's second goal, Alisson will be highly motivated to put in a strong performance at Anfield - where he's kept two clean sheets in his last three home games.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - TAA is a strong part of the Reds' attack, as shown by his goal in the reverse fixture - and a similar display would be key to their hopes of a win. Expect an exciting battle on the wing as he takes on American star Christian Pulisic.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Unusually below-par at the Emirates, van Dijk should bounce back with a composed showing against Chelsea. His aura helps to elevate his backline, which will be important against their in-form opponents.



Joe Gomez (CB) - A typically safe pair of hands, Gomez naturally compliments Ban Dijk's skill-set very well and his pace will benefit Liverpool's defence against a dynamic attack.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - The Scot picked up his 10th assist of the season against the Gunners and is only two behind his teammate TAA. Robertson's forward runs will cause problems for the west London side.



2. Midfielders Naby Keïta's lively cameo should result in his return to the starting lineup

Naby Keïta (CM) - The Guinean has never looked fitter than now and should get his chance on Wednesday. A dynamic presence in midfield, Keïta will be a vital link from defence to attack.



Fabinho (CM) - Arguably the most in-form defensive midfielder in the world, Fabinho is the glue that holds Liverpool's midfield together. He'll certainly have his hands full this week though, with many of the Blues' midfielders tending to go forward at every opportunity



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Led his team in ball distribution in north London, having made 96% of his passes. Wijnaldum's energy and positioning will be important against a lively Chelsea team.

