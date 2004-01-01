The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Chelsea

Liverpool will make the trip south to Chelsea on Sunday for the first box-office fixture of the Premier League season. The Reds, who dug their stake into the peak of the mountain last season, will take on the Blues, who are just beginning their ascent.

The champions came through the first game of the season with three points, but not unscathed. Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds gave them plenty to think about, and they will need to improve against Frank Lampard's team who will be out to prove a point.

Which XI should Jurgen Klopp pick as he primes his troops to reaffirm their title credentials, then? 90min have you covered.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson (GK) - Now generally accepted as the best stopper in the Premier League, Alisson spent too much time picking the ball out of his net against Leeds for his liking and will be determined to bounce back with a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Liverpool's creative force of nature is the most picked Fantasy Football player this season so Klopp can avoid a mutiny by starting him in every game - or else.



Joe Gomez (CB) - Joel Matip might have a case for inclusion after Gomez's haphazard performance last weekend but he alone can't be blamed for a fragile defensive display. He will know his neck is on the chopping block more than any other defender, but his pace on the turn could come in handy against a nippy Chelsea forward line.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Does he ever not start? Like, ever?



Andy Robertson (LB) - Robertson and Alexander-Arnold go together like rolls and bacon - you can have one without the other, but it's never quite the same.

2. Midfielders

Fabinho (DM) - The Brazilian sat out last weekend and the midfield lacked balance without him. Chelsea will be out to put the Reds under the cosh so his defensive instincts, composure and distribution from deep will be critical.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Liverpool can't operate at their best without the leadership and tenacity of their captain in the middle of the pitch, and to stop Chelsea in their tracks, they will need to be at their best.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Naby Keita will be aggrieved to drop out, but Klopp tends to go with his tried and tested for the bigger games. Thiago or no Thiago, Klopp will continue to lean on the reliable Dutchman for as long as he is a Liverpool player.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Salah will break the 100-goal mark for Liverpool this season, and could even do it on Saturday if he can repeat his hat-trick heroics from last weekend. It will be just his 155th appearance for the club.



Roberto Firmino (CF) - Doesn't score enough goals blah blah blah. If you can't see Firmino's value to this Liverpool team just because it isn't reflected in the goal numbers then try actually watching him instead.



Sadio Mané (LW) - No surprises here. Mané has perfected the art of scoring goals off the left flank and will be fully prepared to turn on the jets and obliterate Reece James or Cesar Azpilcueta or whatever poor soul is tasked with tracking him on Saturday.