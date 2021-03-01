The Liverpool lineup that should start against Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield on Thursday night in a key clash in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Reds have had a dire time of it since Christmas, losing six of their last 12 Premier League games and winning just three of those. However, after four straight defeats, Klopp's men got back to winning ways last time out as they overcame Sheffield United at Bramall Lane to secure a 2-0 victory, leaving them sixth in the table and two points off the top four.

Liverpool's visitors occupy fifth place and boast just one more point than them at this stage. Chelsea have been in fine fettle since Thomas Tuchel's arrival, staying unbeaten in nine in all competitions. The Blues have, however, followed up four straight wins with two consecutive draws against Southampton and Manchester United respectively in their previous two Premier League games.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson could return to action | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - After the tragic death of his father, Alisson missed the Sheffield United game on Sunday. He could return to face Chelsea.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Was fantastic against the Blades last time out and will be hoping to replicate his influence down the right and convert it into assists.



Ozan Kabak (CB) - Has been a rocky start to his Reds career after being thrown in at the deep end, but the youngster looked assured for the most part on Sunday and deserves another start on Thursday.



Fabinho (CB) - Klopp hopes he'll be able to call upon Fabinho for the Chelsea game and, if the Brazilian is ready, he will no doubt slot back into the heart of defence.



Andy Robertson (LB) - No goal contributions since mid December, but the full back has been a consistent performer recently and will keep his place in the XI.

2. Midfielders

Thiago (CM) - No assists in a Liverpool shirt yet, but he seems to have settled down now and will look to use his quality to break down a solid Chelsea defence.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - A reliable servant for Klopp and, while Jordan Henderson remains out, the Dutchman will likely sit in the middle of the midfield three.



Curtis Jones (CM) - Was brilliant against Sheffield United, capping off his performance with a beautifully taken goal. Has earned another start for Thursday's huge clash.

3. Forwards

Sadio Mane has not scored in four Premier League games | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Still the Premier League's top scorer with 17, the Egyptian will definitely feature for the Reds against his old side.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Can carry such a great impact on his day and, against a defensively sound Blues side, could be key in creating and taking chances.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Has probably been Liverpool's best performer over their recent turbulent stretch but has failed to score in his last four league games. Having said that, he caps off the deadly trio who, at their best, can score goals against anyone.