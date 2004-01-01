The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Crystal Palace

Liverpool won't officially become Premier League champions on Wednesday night, but they can move to within just two points of the title with a win over Crystal Palace.





Though it was the most-watched Premier League game ever in Britain, the Reds' return against Everton in the Merseyside derby at the weekend played out like a drab pre-season friendly, with - perhaps predictably - neither team fulling settling back into the new normal.





With that awkward, disjointed and discombobulated display out of the way now, Liverpool's home fixture against Palace should give a better indication of where they are post-lockdown.





Liverpool looked a little sluggish in the comeback game against Everton

Will this be the performance to blow away the cobwebs and remind everyone why the Reds are 20 points clear, or will Jurgen Klopp's team need more time to re-orientate themselves?





Here's how they could line up on Wednesday.





Goalkeeper & Defenders





No keeper has kept more Premier League clean sheets this season than Alisson

Alisson Becker (GK) - There is little doubt that the inaugural Yashin Trophy winner will be between the sticks for the Reds, barring some unforeseen circumstances. The Brazilian has a joint league-high of 11 clean sheets in 2019/20.





Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The 21-year-old has already equalled his own Premier League assists record for a defender this season (12), with eight games to spare.





Andy Robertson (LB) - The Scot missed the Merseyside derby with a fitness issue but is expected to return on Wednesday, especially with James Milner going off injured at the weekend.





Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The reigning PFA Premier League of the Year may not retain his crown this season but has been every bit as important for the Reds as they chase their first Premier League title.





Joe Gomez (CB) - With Joel Matip suffering an ankle knock against Everton, Gomez should join Van Dijk in the centre. The 23-year-old has made 35 appearances across all competitions this season, already the most he has ever managed in a season.





Midfielders





Jordan Henderson is many people's favourite for PFA Player of the Year

Fabinho (CM) - The Brazilian was not particularly impressive against Everton and his form had waned prior to the pandemic-enforced hiatus. However, it would be a slight surprise to see Fabinho dropped, with the former Monaco star by far the most natural operator as the holding player in the Reds' engine room.





Gini Wijnaldum (CM) - 29-year-old Wijnaldum is likely to reclaim his starting berth from Naby Keita. The Dutchman's contract (his current deal expires at the end of next season) is a matter of priority for the Liverpool hierarchy.





Jordan Henderson (CM) - Liverpool's captain is unlikely to be rotated for the first home game back and his leadership and drive could be key in finding a way through against Palace.





Forwards





Sadio Mane has a remarkable goalscoring record against Crystal Palace

Mohamed Salah (FW) - While left out of the draw with Everton, Klopp assured that Salah should be back for Palace. The Egyptian has three goals and two assists in four games for Liverpool against the Eagles. With 16 Premier League goals in 2019/20, he is still in with a shout of a third straight Golden Boot.





Sadio Mane (FW) - Mane didn't manage a single shot against Everton, but prior to the break he had been Liverpool's key attacking performer this season with 14 goals and seven assists in 27 appearances. Mane has eight goals against 10 Premier League games against Palace - including in each of his last five meetings with the Eagles.





Roberto Firmino (FW) - Like Fabinho, Firmino's form has waned and he is at risk of giving Klopp reason to shuffle the pack to allow more opportunities for options like Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino.



