The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Crystal Palace

Liverpool make the trip to that most ominous of stadiums next as Jurgen Klopp's team take on Crystal Palace, looking to put their foot on the accelerator of their title challenge.

The Reds are high on confidence after a morale-boosting win over Spurs, but flashbacks of the 'Crystanbul' shambles of 2014 play in the memory of fans every time 'Palace away' comes up on the fixture calendar.

The south Londoners ran the Reds close there last season and look to have improved since, particularly with Eberechi Eze taking some of the creative burden off of Wilfried Zaha's sagging shoulders.

Here is the team Klopp should pick come kick-off.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Andy Robertson sneaks up to take a throw-in | PETER POWELL/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - The Brazilian's return to an injury-ravaged side has been more than welcome even despite Caiomhin Kelleher's impressive form during his brief absence.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Hasn't been the creative force of nature we're used to seeing this term but remains key to everything Liverpool do down the right.



Rhys Williams (CB) - Did you know Williams was playing for non-league Kidderminster a year ago? Possibly not, because no-one ever mentions it! Now, the 19-year-old is a Premier League defender - and should start again regardless of whether Joel Matip is back fit and available.



Fabinho (CB) - Where would the Reds be without the versatility of Fabinho? Probably not top of the league, that's where.



Andy Robertson (LB) - If Liverpool were to doll out their end of season awards right now, Robertson would be proud recipient of Player of the Season. He's been incredible, defensively immaculate and a driving force down the left hand side.

2. Midfielders

Wijnaldum and Henderson team up against Fulham | Pool/Getty Images

Naby Keita (CM) - Curtis Jones has been forced to play a lot of football lately so it may be time to rotate him out in favour of a return for Keita, who needs minutes under his belt.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Liverpool's captain just keeps evolving. When he plays at the base of midfield, he is simultaneously the Reds' engine, enforcer and metronome. Everything goes through him and his long balls from deep are growing in importance.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Wijnaldum's time at Liverpool may be ticking down but he remains committed to the cause and has never been more important to the team than he is now.

3. Forwards

*That* front three will be back in amongst it | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Quietly joint top of the Premier League scoring charts with 11 in his 12 appearances. We're so used to his antics that they barely even make the headlines any more.



Roberto Firmino (CF) - Has looked a rejuvenated player over the past few weeks and answered his remaining critics with a beautiful winning header against Spurs.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Diogo Jota's sudden emergence briefly threw the established triopoly into question but his absence until February means it's as you were for now. After a strong start, Mane has slumped into a bit of a drought, but history suggests it will come for him before long.