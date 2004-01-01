The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Everton

Liverpool face bitter rivals Everton on Saturday, looking to put the humiliation against Aston Villa behind them.

Jurgen Klopp's men started the season in fine fashion, seeing off Leeds, Chelsea, and Arsenal in their opening three fixtures. However, this was followed by a trip to Villa Park which sent jaws dropping all over the world, as the home side defeated the champions 7-2.

Jack Grealish heaped the misery on Liverpool with Villa's seventh | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, standing in their way are the Premier League's early pacesetters. Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have been outstanding so far this season, winning all seven competitive games and scoring 24 goals. English forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been particularly strong, netting his tenth of the season during the international break.

However, the Toffees don't have the greatest record in Merseyside derbies. In fact, Saturday will mark the ten-year anniversary of Everton's last win over Liverpool. Since then, the Reds have won 11 and drawn 11 against their opponents.

Here is the side Klopp could field to face the current table-toppers.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Adrian came under fire for his performance against Aston Villa | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Adrian (GK) - With Alisson still sidelined with an injury, Adrian will start once again. He will need to step it up after his calamitous display last time out. He should also maybe stop shouting 'Come on!' whenever he's responsible for a goal conceded.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The 22-year-old featured just once while on international duty, so Klopp has no reason to be concerned about fatigue.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The Dutchman's next league appearance will be the 300th of his career. In the previous 299, he has found the net 30 times. But, more importantly, he is widely regarded as the best central defender in the world.



Joel Matip (CB) - Matip is back in contention after a spell on the sidelines and could come in to shore things up after the Villa horror show.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - The Scotsman is just two outings off his 100th league game for Liverpool. Robertson currently has one goal and one assist this season.

2. Midfielders

Thiago is back in contention | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson (CM) - Having returned from injury in England's Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Denmark, the captain is likely to feature on the weekend.



Thiago (CM) - The Spaniard's two-week isolation period from COVID-19 is now over, meaning he is now available to make his first start in a Liverpool shirt.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Wijnaldum found the net against Everton last season, scoring the fifth in the Reds' 5-2 triumph at Anfield.

3. Forwards

Mane scored in his two previous games before being diagnosed with COVID-19 | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Probably the only Liverpool player to come away from Villa Park with some sense of pride, Salah's brace took him to five for the season - just one behind current top scorers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Son Heung-min.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Firmino's goalscoring record has come under serious questioning in recent months. However, a brace against Bolivia for Brazil will have done him a world of good.



Sadio Mane (LW) - The Senegalese forward was absent from the Aston Villa game after being diagnosed with COVID-19, but is now ready to resume playing. Mane was the hero in this fixture in 2016, scoring a 94th-minute winner.