The Liverpool lineup that should start against Everton

After three home defeats on the spin, Liverpool will be looking to curtail their sinking Premier League form on Saturday evening - but they will have to be on their toes to do it when Everton come to town.

The Toffees come dreaming of a first Anfield win since 1999, but for all Liverpool are struggling domestically, their win against RB Leipzig during the week shows they still pack a punch.

Here is the XI Jurgen Klopp should pick for the *checks notes* 238th Merseyside derby.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Ozan Kabak was strong against RB Leipzig | Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - Error-strewn performances against Man City and Leicester have led to muted calls for Caoimhin Kelleher to be given a chance, but no - Klopp will keep faith in the Brazilian who will be desperate to bounce back.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - He may be long overdue a rest but despite patchy form this season, Alexander-Arnold remains an indispensable part of Klopp's team.



Ozan Kabak (CB) - Ben Davies might be in line for a debut at some point soon but Turkish defender Kabak has looked promising since his introduction. The place is his to lose after an excellent display against Leipzig.



Jordan Henderson (CB) - With every senior centre-back injured, captain Henderson brings some much-needed experience and leadership to the back line.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Kostas Tsimikas still exists somewhere, apparently. Not that it matters with Robertson's formidable fitness record.

2. Midfielders

Thiago has been a key part of the Liverpool midfield | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Thiago Alcantara (CM) - Thiago has come in for some criticism of his work-rate off the ball but while he may have plenty left to prove in a Liverpool shirt, his passing range and composure bring a lot to the table.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Please don't leave.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - Just two starts this season will have fallen short of Oxlade-Chamberlain's expectations, but he has been named in every squad since the turn of the year and is surely due for a run in the team. Curtis Jones is the other option but he may be rested after 90 minutes on Tuesday.

3. Forwards

A sight for sore eyes if ever there was one | Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 24 goals in 34 appearances this season. You can stop with the Kylian Mbappe discourse for now.



Roberto Firmino (CF) - The Brazilian was rested for the final 20 minutes on Tuesday which probably indicates he is in line to keep his place - especially with no viable alternative in the squad.



Sadio Mane (LW) - The only one of the fabled three to finish the game on Tuesday night, Mane seems the most likely of the trio to miss out from the start. But with three days of rest and a week until the next match after this one, don't be surprised if Klopp goes full strength,