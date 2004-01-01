The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Leicester

Liverpool will be looking to extend their recent run of victories over Leicester when the two sides meet in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Jurgen Klopp's men beat the Foxes in both games last season, with the Reds' 4-0 win on Boxing Day one of the highlights of the season for the champions. However, their good start to the season could be impacted by the numerous injuries they have picked up in recent weeks.

Here's the side Klopp should pick on Sunday evening.

1. Goalkeepers & Defenders

Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson is fresh for Sunday's game after being an unused substitute in Brazil's last game. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - Alisson is one of the world's best goalkeepers and him being fit gives Klopp more confidence in his defensive unit. He is key to defending the Premier League crown.



James Milner (RB) - Neco Williams is one option for Klopp, though he may opt for a safer pair of hands in Milner, who has previously slotted in at full back when required.



Joel Matip (CB) - The former Cameroon international has struggled for fitness over the past few seasons and rarely manages to complete 90 minutes. However, he has looked commanding in the three games he's played this season and offers much needed experience in the back line.



Nat Phillips (CB) - The relatively unknown Phillips was drafted in for his Premier League debut against Sheffield United in late October. While his play wasn't pretty, he won header after header and helped see his side over the line.



Andy Robertson (LB) - The Scot is a slight doubt due to fitness issues, but played for his country on Wednesday and should be included on Sunday, especially with it being such a big game.

2. Midfielders

Thiago was injured during the Merseyside derby | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Midfield is another area Liverpool are struggling in, though Netherlands international Wijnaldum is fit and as dependable as ever.



Thiago (CM) - The former Bayern Munich star has not played for the Reds since getting injured in the Merseyside derby, so a potential return to fitness here would be a massive boost for Klopp.



Curtis Jones (CM) - The 19-year-old was impressive in the 5-0 Champions League victory over Atalanta, though hasn't featured since. Might be given his chance to impress on Sunday.

3. Forwards

Diogo Jota has enjoyed an electric start to his Liverpool career and could start in Salah's usual position on the right of the front three. | Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Diogo Jota (RW) - Jota has hit the ground running since signing for Liverpool from Wolves and already has three Premier League goals in six appearances for the Reds. This man is undroppable at the moment and excites Reds fans more with each game he plays.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Firmino hasn't been at his best recently the way, but the way he plays is crucial to making Liverpool tick. However, strikers are meant to score goals, and the Brazilian has one in eight league games this season, following last term when he managed only nine. The Reds need a hot run of form from him.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Mane is arguably Liverpool's best player and a match winner. So often Mane starts or finishes counter-attacks and his unpredictability makes him a nightmare for defenders. He could be the difference at the weekend with Mohamed Salah self-isolating.