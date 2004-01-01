The Liverpool lineup that should start against Leicester

With the title race now seemingly away from Liverpool, all they can do is focus on winning their games and finishing the season as strongly as possible.

That is a depressing sentence to be writing in early February, but here we are.

The Reds are in desperate need for a pick-me-up after that demoralising defeat to Man City at Anfield, and clashes with Leicester have been kind to them in recent seasons: the Foxes have taken just one point from Jurgen Klopp's team since 2017, and none since Brendan Rodgers took the helm two years ago.

Here is the 11 they should pick for their latest trip to the King Power.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Liverpool's back line had a bit of a nightmare against City | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - The Brazilian had the courtesy to get his annual stinker of a performance out the way nice and early, so he should be back to his best for a trip to the Midlands.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Amid all the catastrophising around the young right-back this season, it's easy to forget he was back at his best for the wins over Tottenham and West Ham just a couple of weeks ago. Klopp will keep the faith.



Jordan Henderson (CB) - Another injury to Fabinho means Henderson will likely continue at centre-back, unfortunately.



Ozan Kabak (CB) - What the hell, right? Liverpool's back line needs an injection of freshness, and it would be nice to see an actual established centre-back play at centre-back for once. It could be a baptism of fire for the Turkey defender who will be desperate to earn himself a permanent move to Anfield.



Andy Robertson (LB) - He's always a much-needed beacon of consistency, but particularly now when the chips are down. Five assists this season is decent going for the Scotland captain considering his team's struggles.

2. Midfielders

Curtis Jones will likely start this one | Pool/Getty Images

Thiago (CM) - 'Thiago is the reason Liverpool are bad now ' is certainly a theory that exists. Fortunately it is absolute nonsense. He is unlucky to have arrived at a time when the team as a whole has fallen off the pace, but he will play a big part in its revival - however dramatic that proves to be.



Curtis Jones (CM) - Jones has deputised brilliantly this season amid the injury crisis - to the point where it feels unfair to call him a deputy.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Still clinging onto a blind hope that he's staying beyond the end of this season and you can't stop me. Love you Gini x

3. Forwards

The Premier League's top scorer doing Premier League top scorer things | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Can you imagine where Liverpool would be this season without him? Doesn't bear thinking about. He's the top scorer in the Premier League and despite his team slowing down, he seems to be speeding up.



Roberto Firmino (CF) - It is beginning to get to the point with Firmino that if there was a genuine alternative option to lead the line, it would be time to give him a bit of a rest. But Diogo Jota isn't back yet, so he'll just need to power on. He was brilliant against Spurs, to be fair - more of that please.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Klopp tends to go full speed ahead for the big league games, and even with RB Leipzig waiting on the immediate horizon, we're likely to see the A-team in full against Leicester. That includes the front three, who haven't quite been on song this season, but still pose a substantial threat.