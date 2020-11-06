The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Manchester City on Sunday

Drink it in, boys and girls. The biggest game of the season (so far) is just around the corner. Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad on Sunday afternoon, with the Premier League champions looking to stamp their authority on the new campaign by opening up an eight-point gap over Pep Guardiola's side.

If Jurgen Klopp's men are at the peak of their powers, then that may well prove to be the case. However, the German coach will have some questions to ponder prior to selecting the starting lineup for the already-potentially-title-deciding battle in Manchester.

Head to head | Pool/Getty Images

With Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out injured, there are gaps to be filled in the midfield. Fabinho is also recovering from his own fitness issues, meaning he won't be involved, either. But the biggest decisions to be made stem from their attacking options.

The Liverpool boss rested Roberto Firmino for the exceptional Diogo Jota against Atalanta in midweek, and the Portuguese star repaid the faith with a Champions League hat-trick. Should Firmino be fearing for his place? Probably not, at this stage. Is he looking over his shoulder? Possibly...but that's just how he shoots, isn't it?

Either way, decisions need to be taken. Does Klopp drop one of his four attacking superstars, or try to wedge them all into the same team? Man City typically don't appreciate when their opponents come out swinging at them, so the latter could be a dangerous alternative for Guardiola to face.

Let's take a look at 90min's Liverpool lineup then, shall we?

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

The key figure in this backline | Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Alisson Becker (GK) - PROTECT ALISSON AT ALL COSTS. This Liverpool side is a completely different animal with the Brazilian shot-stopper between the sticks, and so Klopp will be delighted to have him back and firing following Adrian's disastrous spell as cover.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - He may not have hit the heights of last season quite yet, but Alexander-Arnold is still one of the best in the business. He'll be key to the Reds' attacking game, so expect to see him flying up and down that flank.



Joel Matip (CB) - Klopp has said he has no passengers in this squad, and he trusts each player equally. The German proved this by starting Nathaniel Phillips against West Ham, but with Matip back and fit, he should slot straight into the side.



Joe Gomez (CB) - The Englishman may not be so solid when paired with anyone other than Virgil van Dijk, but really, can you blame him? In the end, Gomez is still the next best centre-back at the club, and he'll be in the starting lineup.



Andy Robertson (LB) - One of the first names on the team sheet. Man City will be very wary of Robertson's prowess at getting up and down the pitch, and the crosses will come raining down on their penalty area. Brace yourselves.

2. Midfielders

Smiles all round | Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - The ever-reliable Wijnaldum should feature from the off against the Citizens. The midfielder started against Atalanta, and did his bit tidily and efficiently. Time to deploy him in the big one.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Oh captain, my captain! This Liverpool team needs a leader, and Henderson is exactly that. With the potential presence of Jota ahead of him, and ball carrier Wijnaldum alongside, he will be handed the more defensive duties in the midfield. Plenty of responsibility, but he can handle it.



Diogo Jota (CAM) - You've got to get him in somewhere, right? Klopp started Jota along with the usual front three against Sheffield United, and he could do the same on Sunday. Get him in the right positions, and watch him go.

3. Forwards

Da boiz | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - The star performer of this forward line so far? Salah has been electric over the course of the new campaign, and he has contributed plenty against Man City throughout the years. No doubt he'll be pumping for this one.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - The major headache for Klopp - but he shouldn't think too hard about it. This forward line thrives with Firmino in there, even if he doesn't offer the goals many would hope for. Still, he's a must, and will always show his quality.



Sadio Mane (LW) - A real irreplaceable star in this side. No one can offer the dynamism and athleticism that Mane provides, along with his intelligent reading of the game and understanding with his teammates. A full-back's nightmare, and one Man City will have to keep a close eye on.