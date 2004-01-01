The Liverpool lineup that should start against Manchester United

Liverpool travel to rivals Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, in the headline Premier League clash of the weekend.

It's no secret that Jurgen Klopp's men have endured a disappointing season. Following Champions League and Premier League triumphs in the last two campaigns, Liverpool sit sixth in the table this time round and were knocked out of Europe's elite club competition by Real Madrid last month. However, the Reds are looking stronger in recent weeks, remaining unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches - although they drew in heart-breaking fashion last time out, conceding a 95th minute equaliser to Newcastle - and find themselves four points adrift of the top four with five games to go.

Their hosts have enjoyed a fantastic campaign and will go into the tie favourites. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are fresh off the back of a 6-2 trouncing of Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi final and haven't lost in 13 league games, winning four of their last five.

To come out on top against this very in-form United side, here's the Liverpool lineup that should start.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a stand out for Liverpool in recent weeks | Pool/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - The undisputed number one at Anfield and will certainly start once more against United.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Has been much better of late and put in a great performance against Leeds recently to build on his dramatic winner against Aston Villa a few weeks ago - crucial once again.



Ozan Kabak (CB) - A really tough introduction to life in the Premier League but has been solid lately, so deserves his place in the XI.



Fabinho (CB) - With Klopp's three best central defenders out it will rest on the Brazilian to provide the experience at the heart of defence once more.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Hasn't registered a goal contribution since mid December but is a hallmark of this Liverpool side - will always keep his place.

2. Midfielders

Roberto Firmino in action against Newcastle | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Thiago (CM) - Still no assist in a Liverpool shirt but inevitably provides a creative force and impetus, so should keep his place to break down Manchester United.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Has seemed somewhat off the boil recently but thrives in that engine room and could have a key part to play in keeping Bruno Fernandes quiet.



Roberto Firmino (AM) - His movement and creative nous can give the likes of Fred huge problems on Sunday - will be key in producing space and goal-scoring opportunities for team mates.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah's goal against Newcastle was his 29th of the season | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Has 16 more goals than any colleague across all competitions this campaign, and could become the first Reds man in 100 years to score away at Old Trafford in two games in the same season.



Diogo Jota (ST) - No goal in five since his brace against Arsenal in early April, but always represents a danger and will give the central defenders a lot to think about.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Has just one goal in nine games. Hasn't been a regular scorer since the turn of the year but he'll always be one of the biggest danger men in the Premier League.