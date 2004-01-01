The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Midtjylland

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he wants to end the Champions League group stage with a win against Danish side Midtjylland this week.

The Reds are already assured of their place in the next round and are also guaranteed to be seeded in the last 16 draw, which may also present an opportunity for some rotation where possible in order to keep as many players as possible fresh of the busy Christmas and New Year period.

1. Goalkeepers & Defenders

Caoimhin Kelleher has the gloves in Alisson's absence | Pool/Getty Images

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK): Alisson’s ongoing injury absence will see the home-grown goalkeeper keep his place. Klopp values his distribution ahead of the more senior Adrian.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB): A game with nothing riding on it could be the perfect opportunity for a first start since recovering from injury, having appeared from the bench at the weekend.



Rhys Williams (CB): The 19-year-old has already started three times in the Champions League so far this season and will relish more senior experience.



Fabinho (CB): Klopp may have reservations about the risks of over-playing Joel Matip in light of his injury record when there are so few options at centre-back.



Kostas Tsimikas (LB): This is an invaluable chance to rest Andrew Robertson and present the summer signing from Greece only his third start in a Liverpool shirt.

2. Midfielders

Curtis Jones is thriving with increased first-team chances | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson (CM): The loss of James Milner to injury is a blow, although Klopp will still have the opportunity to rest at least one of his usual midfielder starters.



Naby Keita (CM): Was back on the pitch as a substitute against Wolves over the weekend and is in need of minutes to build up his fitness for the busy period still to come.



Curtis Jones (CM): The youngster has started each of Liverpool’s last three Champions League games and even scored the decisive single goal in the win over Ajax last time out.

3. Forwards

Diogo Jota will be looking to add to his five Champions League goals | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW): Appears the most likely of the usual front three to keep his place, although Klopp also has the seldom seem Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri at his disposal.



Diogo Jota (CF): Has lined up centrally in place of Roberto Firmino a couple of times in Europe and should be fresh after only appearing as a substitute against his former club on Sunday.



Takumi Minamino (LW): Hasn’t had much in the way of game time this season and this is a good opportunity to give him more minutes and rest Sadio Mane.

