The Liverpool Lineup That Should Start Against Newcastle

Premier League champions Liverpool will strive to end their memorable 2019/20 season with a win at Newcastle on the final day of their campaign.





They launched their title celebrations after a thrilling 5-3 victory over Chelsea on Wednesday and finally got their hands on the trophy they have wanted for a long time.





But don't expect them to ease off just yet, with manager Jürgen Klopp expecting his players to play with their typically high intensity and pressing as they look to match the record for the most wins in a single top-flight season.





Liverpool will have a chance to make history on Sunday when it squares off with Newcastle.



A win would match the record for the most wins by any club in English top flight history.

Here's how a potentially rotated Reds team could look on Sunday.





1. Goalkeeper & Defenders Neco Williams should get another opportunity to impress Klopp on Tyneside Alisson Becker (GK) - The Brazilian has been huge for the Merseyside outfit since joining from Roma and will be determined to keep a first clean sheet in five games.



Neco Williams (RB) - Williams has played in five of the team's last seven games and should get another opportunity to impress Klopp, with Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to be rested.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - An ever-present in the backline, Van Dijk's imposing figure should ensure he has little trouble against the likes of Dwight Gayle.



Joe Gomez (CB) - The 23-year-old is primed to be a key piece for Klopp's side going forward and has played his part in forming the stingiest defence in the league.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - It's been a meteoric rise from the Scot, who has gone from lower-league Scottish football to becoming a Premier League champion. Needs two assists to match TAA's tally of 13.



2. Midfielders Naby Keïta and Curtis Jones should both start against the Magpies Naby Keïta (CM) - Arguably Liverpool's most in-form player at the moment, the Guinean scored a terrific goal against the Blues and will want to stake a stronger claim for a starting place next season with another impressive display.



Fabinho (CM) - The rock of the club's midfield, Fabinho has become one of the first names on the teamsheet. The £40m Liverpool paid Monaco for him looks a relative bargain now.



Curtis Jones (CM) - Has emerged as one of the Reds' most talented youngsters and the game on Sunday shapes up as a great opportunity for Klopp to give him more minutes in the first team.

