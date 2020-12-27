The Liverpool lineup that should start against Newcastle

Despite grinding to an emphatic and potentially season-defining 2-1 victory against Tottenham at Anfield, Liverpool just had to slip up against a West Brom side now under the management of Sam Allardyce.

The Reds were a tad too casual in their approach against Big Sam's Baggies and were punished for not putting the game beyond doubt as Semi Ajayi's late header cancelled out Sadio Mane's first half goal.

Liverpool will be out for vengeance against a shaky Newcastle side who look bereft of confidence, and a statement win could set the tone for another trophy laden 2021. Here, 90min looks at the lineup Jurgen Klopp could pick, as squad rotation and keeping players fresh comes to the fore.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Rhys Williams will likely continue at centre back | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - The Brazilian's role in the side has become even more important in the absence of experienced colleagues at the back. A commanding presence who needs to be vocal in his leadership.



Neco Williams (RB) - With Trent Alexander-Arnold easing back to fitness, Welsh youngster Neco Williams could be afforded another opportunity after impressing earlier in the season.



Rhys Williams (CB) - With Joel Matip likely out injured, Rhys Williams should again get the nod of Nathaniel Phillips.



Fabinho (CB) - Fabinho's transition into a deeper role has been seamless and should earn him hero status at Liverpool. They'd be well and truly lost without his service.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - With James Milner only just returning to training, he's unlikely to be involved from the off so Robertson will again be needed.

2. Midfielders

Disappointing result but we go again Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/xCRcR7ELcV — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 27, 2020

Jordan Henderson (CM) - Rotation is key, but you don't drop your captain. Henderson's leadership is simply irreplaceable at Liverpool right now, especially with so many youngsters having to be thrown in at the deep end.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - His future may remain unresolved, but with Thiago easing his way back from injury, Wijnaldum must start.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - The 27-year-old looked sharp from the bench against West Brom and Curtis Jones may benefit from dropping back down to the bench.

3. Forwards

Mane was on target at the weekend | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Salah currently leads the Premier League scoring charts with his 13 strikes heading into 2021, and a trip to St James' Park is a huge opportunity to bag more.



Roberto Firmino (CF) - It was a forgettable night for Firmino against West Brom, but he may still get the nod over away day specialist Takumi Minamino.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Mane's strike against the Baggies was his 69th in the Premier League for Liverpool, drawing him level with Luis Suarez. Might not take long for him to overtake the Uruguayan.