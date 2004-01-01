The Liverpool lineup that should start against Newcastle

Now that we know the Champions League will actually be a thing next season, Liverpool should get down to qualifying for it, shouldn't they?

Jurgen Klopp's team have the benefit of an early Saturday kick-off, and with it comes a golden opportunity to pounce into the top four and put some pressure on Chelsea, West Ham and Spurs to get results later in the weekend.

Monday's draw with Leeds was a bit of a sickener, however, and Liverpool will have to improve against a resurgent Newcastle team. Steve Bruce's side have just eased their relegation worries with back to back league wins for the first time this year, and they have a track record of making life difficult for the Reds.

So, who should Klopp pick to take care of business against the Magpies? Let's take a look.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold was close to his best against Leeds | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - Not much doubt here, unless he picks up one of his signature niggling pre-kick-off injuries. The Brazilian's commanding presence more than compensates for the occasional clanger.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Assist against Arsenal, goal against Aston Villa, assist against Leeds. Alexander-Arnold has rediscovered his mojo just in time for Liverpool.



Ozan Kabak (CB) - The youngster has cautiously impressed since arriving on loan from Schalke and it seems more and more likely he will earn himself a permanent move.



Fabinho (CB) - Nat Phillips will miss out again and Klopp knows he can trust Fabinho to drop back in.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Sir Alex Ferguson recently described him as 'unbelievable.' And when Sir Alex Ferguson can't believe how good you are, you're probably in line for a start against Newcastle.

2. Midfielders

Thiago skips past Kalvin Phillips | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Thiago (CM) - He's had a sticky start to his Liverpool career but is steadily becoming a vital presence in midfield. Looks to be getting his confidence back too, which will be a worry for Newcastle.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - With no Henderson and Fabinho likely to be required at the back, it falls on Klopp's ever-reliable Dutchman to be the nucleus of the Liverpool team.



Curtis Jones (CM) - Back after a couple of games out with injury, it's vital Jones gets back up to speed for the run-in. But Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita or James Milner could easily step in.

3. Forwards

Sadio Mane goes off for Mohamed Salah against Leeds | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Given a rest against Leeds, Liverpool's top scorer will be champing at the bit to get back into the team and back among the goals.



Roberto Firmino (CF) - Gone are the days when Liverpool's front three picks itself. Diogo Jota is set to be available despite missing training during the week, but if there are any doubts about his sharpness, he may have to make do with a place on the bench.



Sadio Mane (LW) - The Senegalese was given 20 minutes' rest against Leeds which usually indicates he will be in for the next game. Rediscovered his influence recently with three goal involvements in his last four league appearances.