The Liverpool lineup that should start against RB Leipzig in the Champions League

Seven changes to the team was not enough to stop Liverpool slumping to a 1-0 defeat against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The loss makes it six straight defeats at Anfield and puts even more pressure on Jurgen Klopp's side to ensure that they see themselves through to the Champions League quarter-final when they face RB Leipzig in the last 16 second leg.

There are positives for the Reds, predominantly the fact that their 'home' tie is actually being played at Hungary's Puskas Arena, meaning they don't have the burden of risking a seventh straight Anfield defeat.

In order to stop the rot and make good on a very positive 2-0 first-leg lead, here's how Jurgen Klopp could - and should - set up his side.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ozan Ka-back, get it? | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - The Brazilian has seriously suffered standing behind an ever-changing and consistently leaky defence, but earned a confidence-inspiring clean sheet in the first leg.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The England international only played a part from the bench at the weekend, but Liverpool missed his presence as a starting figure.



Fabinho (CB) - Liverpool have a couple of defenders out injured if you didn't know. Fabinho slots back into the rearguard.



Ozan Kabak (CB) - The Reds' January signed missed out against Fulham with a knock, but is expected to be fit enough to return against Leipzig.



Andy Robertson (LB) - The 26-year-old is suffering with everyone else amid a poor season, but has still been one of Liverpool's better performers and has five assists to his name.

2. Midfielders

Jones was rested last time out | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - His long-term future at Liverpool remains uncertain, but including the Dutchman in such a big game gives the side a more stable base in midfield.



Curtis Jones (CM) - A beacon of hope at the moment. The local lad continues to grow in ability and influence.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - Maybe, just maybe, this might be the game where Thiago Alcantara begins to look more like himself and less like a dodgy tribute act.

3. Forwards

Jota is back | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - On the scoresheet in the first leg and Liverpool's best player when at full throttle. Salah needs to turn up to help his side through.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - A knock that left him out at the weekend has probably done Firmino good, giving him a proper rest heading into an important tie.



Diogo Jota (LW) - Jota completed a full 90 minutes against Fulham and needs to start again in order to freshen up and build up his own confidence and match sharpness.